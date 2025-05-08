MetaAge Adopts ART Solutions’ UpGPT Knowledge Q&A System to Build a Collaborative Azure AI Ecosystem

TAIPEI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Key to AI Transformation: Knowledge Systems Built on Azure AI

In the journey toward enterprise AI transformation, efficient knowledge management is one of the keys to success. MetaAge tackled challenges in retrieving and learning product information by introducing UpGPT, a knowledge Q&A system developed by ART Solutions and built on Azure AI. This allowed teams to focus more on business growth and strategic planning. The collaboration demonstrates the practical value of AI technology and further expands the development potential of the Azure AI ecosystem.



UpGPT intelligent assistant solution delivers uninterrupted AI-powered support 24/7.

MetaAge: Your Trusted Partner in IT Intelligence

With over 25 years in the IT services market, MetaAge is a professional IT solutions provider with a strong focus on AI and digital transformation. The company collaborates closely with dozens of global technology vendors and represents a diverse range of advanced products in Taiwan. With exceptional integration capabilities, robust technical expertise, and flexible customization services, MetaAge offers efficient and tailored solutions to help enterprises adapt quickly to market changes and accelerate their AI journey.

AI Knowledge Q&A System: Enhancing Internal Efficiency

To provide cutting-edge IT products and services, MetaAge continuously introduces new offerings each year. Each product line involves different vendors, procedures, and unique features. While teams have well-established SOPs and documents, the sheer volume of data across departments leads to high learning and information retrieval costs. A user-friendly AI-powered knowledge Q&A system has become essential for supporting efficient business operations.

“Ensuring information security while enabling quick access to knowledge is vital,” said Lin Lizong, Vice President of Product Center at MetaAge. “Our goal was to implement an AI solution that reduces search time and improves decision-making.”

Collaborating with ART Solutions: Deploying UpGPT Based on Azure AI

As a trusted Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, MetaAge partnered with fellow Microsoft business partner ART Solutions to implement the UpGPT system. ART Solutions is both a Microsoft Business Applications and ISV partner, specializing in CDP, CRM, and ERP.

UpGPT leverages Microsoft Azure OpenAI services and integrates with tools such as Microsoft Copilot Studio and Power Platform, cutting development time by up to 50%.

A Model of Azure AI Enterprise Application

UpGPT serves as a generative AI assistant capable of answering previously unanswerable questions. It supports quality monitoring, unresolved query tracking, and live agent escalation. The system integrates various file formats and enables team members to access knowledge directly through Microsoft Teams, drastically reducing search time.

For example, MetaAge’s sales team now saves over 10 minutes daily in information retrieval, enabling faster decisions and real-time updates via SharePoint.

Training for Accuracy: Maximizing GenAI Capabilities

ART Solutions also provided training to improve employee understanding of GenAI and internal knowledge structuring. Since UpGPT’s launch in October 2024, MetaAge has uploaded product documentation, enabling cross-departmental AI interaction through Teams regardless of file category or access permissions. Standardized processes and structured data organization have improved AI precision.

UpGPT + AOAI + Azure AI Search = RAG

To further boost search capabilities, MetaAge deployed Azure OpenAI alongside Azure AI Search, achieving a RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) architecture. This enables AI to process Word, PowerPoint, CSV, and even image-based content from eDMs.

Custom features like eDM image-to-text conversion and SharePoint integration ensure real-time access to up-to-date marketing materials.

UpGPT: Driving MetaAge’s AI-Powered Operations

With UpGPT, sales teams can now retrieve product info efficiently through a familiar Teams interface. The solution overcomes previous challenges related to file formats, access restrictions, and information silos, greatly reducing decision-making time and errors.

The system’s real-time sync with SharePoint ensures a unified and updated knowledge base.

ART Solutions × MetaAge: Expanding the Azure AI Ecosystem

Looking ahead, MetaAge plans to expand UpGPT’s usage and develop additional AI applications in partnership with ART Solutions. With over 70 Microsoft certifications across AI, cloud, and IT security, MetaAge is Taiwan’s first partner with both AI Platform and Database Migration Specializations.

Together with ART Solutions, which specializes in AI application development and digital transformation, the two companies are building a smarter future through enterprise-ready Azure AI solutions.

