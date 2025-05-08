‘No Child Left Behind’ as Singapore Turns 60: New Digital Early Intervention Platform PEIVE Launches for Inclusive Progress

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence (SG60), a new ground-up initiative is reminding the nation that true progress is measured by how we care for our most vulnerable. Today, local therapists and educators announced the launch of PEIVE (Paving Early Interventions with Vision and Empathy) , a digital Early Intervention (EI) programme designed to support young children with developmental delays. Developed in Singapore and free during its pilot phase, PEIVE harnesses technology to deliver critical early support to families facing long waits and high costs, ensuring no child is left behind in the nation’s journey forward.

Bridging the Gap in Early Support

Early intervention can significantly improve a child’s developmental trajectory, but many Singaporean families struggle to access timely help. In 2024, the average wait for a subsidised spot in an Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (EIPIC) was about 6 months, with some parents waiting up to 1½ years. Such delays come at a high price. “Every moment you wait makes a difference,” as one mother observed about her child’s progress. The stakes are especially high in the preschool years, when timely intervention can narrow developmental gaps and reduce the need for intensive support later in life. Yet hundreds of children remain stuck in limbo on waitlists during this crucial window.

PEIVE was created to address this urgent gap. It is a locally-built digital platform that empowers parents and caregivers to begin evidence-based intervention activities at home, without having to wait for a formal centre placement. Through a mix of expert-designed assessment tools, personalised goals and progress tracking, PEIVE guides families in supporting children with speech, motor, social, or learning delays. The programme was developed by a team of Singaporean speech therapists, occupational therapists and early childhood specialists who have witnessed first-hand the anxiety of parents in queue for help. “We’ve seen how families feel lost when told to wait months for services their child needs now,” said Ms Beatrice Teo, co-founder of PEIVE and Director of Amazing Speech Therapy. “No child should have to put their development on hold. With PEIVE, parents can start therapeutic activities immediately, coached by professionals through the platform. It’s a practical way to ensure that even if they’re on a waitlist, support doesn’t stop – it starts at home.”

A Homegrown Solution Reflecting National Values

The launch of PEIVE comes as Singapore reflects on six decades of nation-building, providing a timely reminder that inclusivity and social care must advance alongside economic progress. PEIVE’s mission echoes Singapore’s core values of care, pragmatism and shared responsibility. It demonstrates how local innovation can be applied to promote equity – using tech not just for commerce or convenience, but to uplift those who might otherwise be left behind. In recent years, the Government has intensified efforts to expand inclusive support. The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has set a target for 80% of children with moderate to high needs to receive timely early intervention support by 2027. New pilot schemes like EIPIC-EI Care and inclusive preschool programs are steps in the right direction. Still, achieving these targets will require collaboration beyond the public sector. “The journey towards inclusion requires a whole-of-society effort,”Minister of State Sun Xueling noted in 2021, emphasizing that everyone – from preschools and providers to parents and community – has a part to play.

PEIVE exemplifies this collective approach. The platform’s development has been supported by SG Enable and the Tote Board, through grants aimed at social innovation in disability support. This “many helping hands” model of funding and expertise – with public agencies, social organizations and private practitioners working in concert – underlines how Singapore can pioneer solutions that marry technology with empathy. “PEIVE is built by Singaporeans, for Singaporeans, grounded in our ethos of not leaving anyone behind,” said Ms Moona Islam, co-founder of PEIVE and an early intervention specialist. “We believe in the power of community and pragmatism. Using technology, we’re extending a helping hand to families who would otherwise be waiting in frustration. And we’re doing it in a way that reflects Singapore’s values – by being practical, inclusive and pulling together resources from across society.”

During its pilot phase, PEIVE will be offered free-of-charge to families and preschools. The team will collect feedback from users and early childhood educators to refine the platform for wider roll-out. The ultimate vision is to integrate PEIVE with Singapore’s existing early intervention ecosystem – complementing physical services and enabling a continuum of care. By equipping caregivers with guided strategies and connecting them to professionals through the platform, PEIVE ensures that help is not only early but also continuous. In doing so, it hopes to give every child a fair head start, aligning with national agendas like the Enabling Masterplan which call for more inclusive and resilient communities.

As Singapore enters its next chapter after SG60, initiatives like PEIVE highlight how the nation can be a global leader not just in economic innovation, but in technology for social good. This digital EI programme is a small example of how a society that values every individual can harness creativity and compassion to pave the way for inclusive growth. In the words of its founders, the message is simple: Progress must include everyone.