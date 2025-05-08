ONERugged Debuts the Industry’s First Rugged AI-enabled PCs

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Is your current device truly ready for the AI-driven future? ONERugged has introduced a new generation of industrial AI PCs — Rugged AI Notebooks EM-X14M, EM-X15M, and Rugged AI Tablet EM-I14M. Designed for industries such as utilities, public safety, manufacturing, and automotive, these devices combine powerful on-device edge AI performance with industrial-grade durability. They help organizations accelerate digital transformation while enhancing security, efficiency, and operational resilience at the edge.

Driving Industrial Progress with Next-Gen Rugged AI PCs

As a pioneer in rugged computing, ONERugged is among the first[1] to integrate Intel® Core™ Ultra processors into rugged PCs, combining the latest advancements in CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies. With up to 32 TOPS of hybrid AI computing power, ONERugged industrial AI PCs enable users to deploy large language models and corporate knowledge bases directly on the device. This local AI processing capability enhances responsiveness, strengthens data security, and reduces reliance on constant cloud connectivity.

Rugged AI Notebooks and Tablets with Next-Level Graphics for Industrial AI Workloads

Built to meet the demands of AI-driven workloads, ONERugged AI PCs are equipped with Intel® Arc™ graphics. Powered by the Xe LPG architecture and up to 8 Xe cores, they support DX12 Ultimate, ray tracing, XeSS supersampling, and AV1 codec technologies. This discrete-level graphics performance allows for smooth 3D rendering, real-time AI image processing, and stable high-definition video playback, even in challenging outdoor environments.

Ruggedized Tablets and Laptops Designed for the Harshest Environments, Engineered for Total Security

Uncompromising Ruggedness: The rugged AI notebooks and AI tablets redefine durability across industries. Each device is tested and certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP65 standards, ensuring resistance to dust, water, shocks, and vibration. Constructed from robust ABS+PC materials, they deliver 3.94 ft (1.2 m) drop resistance and maintain stable operation across wide temperature ranges from -20°C to 60°C — making them the ideal choice for extreme field environments.

Professional Expandability: ONERugged devices are equipped with Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, delivering data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps for ultra-fast connections to external storage, displays, and peripherals. In addition, a comprehensive selection of ports — including HDMI 2.0, three USB-A, two RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, RS232, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC power port — ensures flexible expansion and seamless device integration, empowering users to stay connected and productive anywhere.

Built-In Privacy and Enterprise-Grade Security: With powerful on-device AI capabilities, ONERugged AI PCs minimize the need for cloud data uploads, protecting sensitive information by keeping operations local. To further enhance security, the devices feature enterprise-grade safeguards such as fingerprint authentication, a RF switch, and physical privacy shutters for camera, and encrypted card expansion options. These measures ensure that critical data and user privacy are protected against emerging threats.

Empowering Industries with Rugged Edge AI Performance and Industrial-Grade Reliability

ONERugged AI notebooks and tablets are designed to drive innovation across a wide range of industries.

In smart manufacturing, ruggedized notebooks and tablets enable AI-powered quality inspection, machine control, and predictive maintenance, eliminating the need for high-performance desktops and large-scale distributed systems.

In the automotive sector, rugged notebooks and tablets support diagnostic software and sensor data analysis, helping to identify issues remotely and reduce maintenance costs.

For outdoor surveying, ONERugged AI terminals facilitate mobile data collection and real-time AI map analysis, streamlining city planning and road optimization tasks.

In public safety and sensitive industries, on-device AI processing ensures data remains local, greatly enhancing security without relying on cloud connectivity.

With superior durability and powerful AI capabilities, ONERugged devices deliver reliable performance wherever it’s needed most.

Real-World Application: Rugged AI Notebooks Boost Smart Manufacturing Efficiency

A leading electronics company encountered significant challenges during the factory’s digital transformation. Traditional manual inspections were slow and prone to errors, especially when assembling and verifying tiny, high-precision components. As production volumes increased, conventional methods struggled to meet the company’s stringent quality and efficiency standards.

To address this, the company adopted AI-powered Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems, deploying the ONERugged EM-X14M rugged AI laptop to run AI-driven inspection models directly on the production line. Leveraging the notebook’s powerful on-device AI computing capabilities and rugged durability, the system automates appearance and functionality checks with high precision. The results were transformative: inspection speed increased severalfold, detection time was reduced to just a few seconds per unit, and human error rates dropped significantly, ensuring consistent, high-quality production output.

The rugged AI PCs are available now. For more information, visit www.onerugged.com

About ONERugged:

ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 001314), is a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for enterprise users worldwide. Focused on durability, performance, and versatility, ONERugged designs products that can withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of industries. Today, ONERugged serves clients in over 80 countries and regions, supporting sectors such as public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, and warehousing logistics.

For more information, visit www.onerugged.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

