LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From the founder of OnlyFans, a brand-friendly, creator-first platform that empowers every type of creator to build their community and ‘Get More Subs’ (subscribers).



ONLYFANS FOUNDER, TIM STOKELY, UNVEILS SUBS.COM: A NEW PLATFORM FOR ALL CREATORS

Tech entrepreneur, Tim Stokely, announces the launch of Subs.com, a new global subscription platform built for all creators, from podcasters and athletes to musicians, influencers, adult creators and more.

Designed by Stokely using his knowledge as a leader in the subscription economy, Subs is a mobile-first platform that combines video hosting, paid subscriptions and 1:1 interaction in one streamlined platform.

“There’s a clear demand for a subscription platform that gives creators everything they need in one place. Creators have been telling me what they want, and that’s exactly what we’ve built with Subs. It isn’t just for one type of creator, it’s for all creators,” said Tim Stokely, CEO and Founder of Subs.

“If Kylie Jenner converted just 0.5% of her Instagram following onto Subs, with a $10 per month subscription, she’d generate around $20 million per month in income from subscriptions alone,” Stokely added.

More Discoverability. More Ways to Earn.

Subs offers creators an all-in-one platform with features like:

Explore – discovery feed helping creators reach new audiences

– discovery feed helping creators reach new audiences Shows – host long-form videos, podcasts, and series with built-in discoverability

– host long-form videos, podcasts, and series with built-in discoverability 1:1 Audio and Video Calls – earn from real-time conversations with subscribers

– earn from real-time conversations with subscribers Revenue Sharing – collaborate and split income with other creators

– collaborate and split income with other creators Partner Program – two-tier referral system rewarding creators and agencies for driving growth

Safe. Secure. Inclusive.

All content on Subs is moderated using advanced systems, including AI-powered tools and rigorous age and identity verification. This ensures creators can build communities and earn income on a safe platform, no matter their content category and without being boxed into a label.

Turn Viewers Into Paying Subs

Designed with creators in mind, Subs simplifies the path from viewer to paying subscriber, turning audiences into income.

“We’re not just building on what’s been done before. We’re creating something wider reaching, with unique and exciting features that allow creators to monetise more effectively,” said Tim Stokely.

Through its Shows feature, Subs offers a YouTube-style viewing experience, but with a creator’s paid profile sitting directly behind the video. With just one click, viewers can unlock exclusive content, message the creator, or schedule a video call. By providing creators with a seamless way to monetise this traffic, Subs makes it easy for creators and celebrities to quickly convert their followers into paying subscribers (subs).

About Subs

Subs.com is a subscription platform built by leaders of the industry where creators can build, monetise, and scale their businesses across any content category. From first-time creators to full-scale agencies, Subs provides the infrastructure to support growth and long-term success.

www.subs.com

Announcement video: https://subs.com/shows