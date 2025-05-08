PELOTON and INNOVA Join Forces to Deliver Real-Time Drilling Data Anywhere, Anytime

Unified drilling data delivered across the well lifecycle, optimizing operations and accelerating real-time decision making.

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Peloton, the energy industry’s leading provider of well, production and land data management software, and Innova, the industry’s leading provider of directional drilling software, today announced a strategic partnership that provides live, bi-directional data sharing for the energy sector.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/peloton-computer/9272251-en-peloton-and-innova-join-forces-to-deliver-real-time-drilling-data

This joint solution drives automation and provides a single source of truth for survey, BHA, and well-planning data, empowering operators and service companies to make faster, higher-confidence decisions—without sacrificing production targets or HSE standards.

Why Peloton Innova for real-time drilling?

Secure Access via Peloton’s Platform – Analyze real-time drilling data in a dedicated, always-connected app—out of the box, effortless deployment.

– Analyze real-time drilling data in a dedicated, always-connected app—out of the box, effortless deployment. Definitive Survey Data in Real Time – Corrected inclination and azimuth measurements feed directly from the rig as drilling progresses.

– Corrected inclination and azimuth measurements feed directly from the rig as drilling progresses. Bi-Directional BHA & Well-Plan Sync – Seamless automation of BHA configurations and planned trajectories for consistent planning and execution.

– Seamless automation of BHA configurations and planned trajectories for consistent planning and execution. NPT & Time-Log Integration – Capture live drilling NPT events and root-cause analysis, driving performance excellence.

– Capture live drilling NPT events and root-cause analysis, driving performance excellence. Unified Naming & Header Data – Standardized operator conventions across vendors to maintain data integrity and automation.

“Real-time drilling analytics drive success. With Peloton Innova, we automate the delivery of live, validated data that can be trusted. Business teams can now focus on execution, not data entry,” said Michael Kuhn, President, Peloton.

“By delivering our real-time drilling solution directly into Peloton’s Platform, we’re closing the loop between rig and office in a way custom integrations never could,” noted Bruce Ripley, Chief Operating Officer, Innova.

By delivering a unified, real-time view of drilling operations, the Peloton Innova solution redefines how the industry collaborates, plans, and executes business directives. As operators face increasing pressure to deliver optimal wells with reduced resources and increased efficiency, this real-time drilling solution sets the global standard for performance and success. For more information, visit https://www.peloton.com/peloton-innova-partnership.

About Peloton

Peloton is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the energy industry, offering solutions to optimize operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on security, mobility, integration, automation, and real-time monitoring, Peloton powers energy clients to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

About Innova

Innova is a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the drilling industry, delivering an integrated platform engineered to optimize the drilling process – from planning through to execution and post-well analysis. The Innova platform combines real-time data acquisition, directional guidance, workflow automation, and analytics into a unified system, enabling drilling teams to maximize efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance decision-making across the drilling lifecycle.