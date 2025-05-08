Yutong’s New Generation U12DD Battery Electric Double Decker Launches in Zhengzhou

ZHENGZHOU, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 6, the roll-off ceremony of Yutong’s new generation U12DD battery electric double decker was held at Yutong Electric Bus Intelligent Manufacturing Factory, Zhengzhou City, China. This model will establish new benchmarks for high-end electric double-deckers, enhancing the public transportation experience and urban sightseeing experiences.

Yutong’s New U12DD Battery Electric Double-Decker Bus Rolls Off the Production Line!

Li Jia, Deputy CTO of Yutong High-end and International Engineering, stated that the U12DD launch signifies not just a product upgrade but a strategic practice of Yutong’s high-end strategy for new energy buses.

Kent Chang, CEO of Yutong Asia-Pacific, emphasized that this model achieves significant breakthroughs in safety, range, durability and intelligent management, demonstrating Yutong’s profound commitment to green mobility solutions.

As a global leader in new energy bus manufacturing, Yutong has exported its new energy products to over 40 countries and regions worldwide, with cumulative sales approaching 200,000 units, consistently driving the global green transformation of public transport. The U12DD battery electric double-decker serves as Yutong’s flagship product for international markets, designed to fulfill diverse cities’ sustainable transportation needs while providing optimized solutions for challenging operational environments including high-temperature, high-humidity conditions and intensive usage scenarios.



The new generation U12DD achieves comprehensive upgrades in safety, durability, energy efficiency, comfort and intelligent features.

Enhanced Safety & Reliability

This model achieves a major breakthrough in safety, featuring Yutong’s pioneering YESS battery safety protection system. Its battery, motor and electric control all reach the highest protection level of IP68+IP6K9K in the industry. Notably, its all-aluminum body reduces weight by 1,300kg compared to steel counterparts. With SiC silicon carbide controllers and variable-frequency water pumps, energy consumption is cut by 10%. Advanced electrocoating and anti-corrosion technology extend the vehicle’s structural lifespan to 20 years or 2 million kilometers.

Superior Energy Efficiency

The U12DD excels in range and operation efficiency, consuming just 0.81kWh/km under SORT2 conditions. Its 621kWh battery enables a 670km range, while standard EU-compliant dual-gun charging (350kW max power) achieves a full charge in just 2 hours.

Optimized Comfort

Featuring a rational three-door, dual-staircase layout, the bus accommodates up to 120 passengers. A high-capacity 52,000kcal/h air conditioning system ensures rapid cooling and consistent comfort.

More Intelligent and User-friendly Operation

Equipped with the Link+ fleet management system and intelligent cockpit system, it enables remote monitoring, precise dispatching, and intelligent operations. The innovative maintenance-free system and split-structure design provide operators with an efficient full-lifecycle solution.

Yutong has always been committed to promoting global green mobility and sustainable development. Its battery electric double-decker, combining exceptional passenger capacity with zero-emission performance, represent an ideal solution for urban public transport upgrades.

In January 2025, 74 Yutong U11DD battery electric double-deckers were successfully delivered to the UK, earning high praise from local operators for their exceptional range, energy efficiency, and safety. The newly upgraded U12DD model will debut in Singapore, marking Yutong’s continued progress in the international high end new energy bus market and providing fresh momentum for building greener urban transport systems.

About Yutong Bus

Yutong Bus is a leading global manufacturer of buses and coaches, committed to driving innovation in new energy mobility. By the end of 2024, Yutong had exported over 110,000 buses in total. Its products have been sold to countries and regions including Mexico, the Philippines, Australia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

In Singapore, Yutong has been a trusted partner in public transportation since 2008. To date, more than 1,000 Yutong buses have been progressively delivered to support the local network, including a growing fleet of electric models that contribute to the country’s transition towards greener, smarter urban mobility.

Discover more at: https://en.yutong.com/