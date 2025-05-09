Agoda unveils four must-visit festival destinations to soak up K-Culture this summer

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With summer just around the corner, digital travel platform Agoda highlights four cities—Gangneung, Muju, Buyeo and Tongyeong— where local festivals are drawing increased interest from travelers eager to soak up authentic K-Culture.

According to Agoda’s 2025 Travel Trends Survey, 34% of South Korean travelers cited cultural exploration as one of their top travel motivations. A survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization also revealed that meaningful local experiences are a top priority for South Koreans, while experiencing Korean tradition emerged as a top travel trend among international visitors.

Travelers looking to soak up the magic of K-Culture this summer can look forward to these festival destinations:

May: Gangneung Danoje Festival

Held May 27 to June 3, Gangneung’s UNESCO-recognized Danoje Festival features the Gwanno Mask Play and traditional activities like rinsing hair in herbal Changpomul water and tasting seasonal surichwi rice cakes. Gangneung was the seventh most-searched South Korean destination on Agoda for summer stays with a 9% increase in interest.

June: Muju Cultural Heritage Night Festival

Taking place June 13–14, this event showcases heritage sites, art exhibits, and forest trails. Travelers can enjoy artwork by Joseon Dynasty calligrapher Han Seok-bong, traditional cuisine, and explore the Bandi Imagination Forest. Muju saw a 39% increase in interest for summer stays on Agoda.

July: Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival

With a 57% rise in searches on Agoda for summer travel, Buyeo hosts the Seodong Lotus Festival from July 4 to 6, featuring pink and white lotus blossoms, music performances, and drone shows in a romantic atmosphere.

August: Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

Running August 9–14, this seaside celebration honors Admiral Yi Sun-shin with a Turtle Ship Rowing Competition, naval reenactments, and fireworks. With delicious food and coastal charm, Tongyeong has seen a 46% rise in summer travel searches on Agoda.

Joonwhan Lee, Country Director, Korea at Agoda, said: “We are seeing both inbound and domestic travelers interested in culturally motivated trips. Provincial destinations like Gangneung, Muju, Buyeo and Tongyeong offer the perfect getaway to dive into local traditions with summer festivals that promise unforgettable experiences for all ages.”

Travelers looking to add festivals in South Korea and beyond to their summer itinerary can find over 5 million holiday properties and more than 300,000 activities on Agoda.com .

