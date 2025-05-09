Axis to host industry flagship event: Axis Solution Conference 2025 in Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, and Korea

Unlocking the Limitless Possibilities of AI for Security and Growth

HONG KONG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Axis Communications, a global leader in network video, is excited to announce the Axis Solution Conference 2025, a premier biennial event focused on the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the security industry. Scheduled for June 6 to October 15, 2025, this conference will take place across the Axis North Asia region, covering Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, and Korea.

The conference theme, “Protect and Grow Your Business – Harness the Limitless Possibilities of AI for Security and Growth”, emphasizes how AI can unlock new growth opportunities and enhance organizational resilience. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge solutions, including the newly introduced ARTPEC-9 system-on-chip, which significantly enhances AI-powered analytics, imaging, and cybersecurity, while reducing storage costs thanks to the AV1 video encoding standard.

Key highlights include:

Next-gen Security Empowered by Axis ARTPEC-9: Explore advancements in AI and imaging technologies that improve detection accuracy and operational efficiency.

Explore advancements in AI and imaging technologies that improve detection accuracy and operational efficiency. AI-powered Possibilities of Visual and Non-visual AI Sensors: Discover how AI analytics and image processing enhance video camera performance, enabling the detection of smaller objects and rapid responses. Learn about the integration of thermal imaging, radar, audio and environmental sensors to provide actionable insights while respecting privacy.

Discover how AI analytics and image processing enhance video camera performance, enabling the detection of smaller objects and rapid responses. Learn about the integration of thermal imaging, radar, audio and environmental sensors to provide actionable insights while respecting privacy. Panel discussion on Cybersecurity for Business Resilience: Industry experts will discuss key strategies for safeguarding surveillance systems amidst the complexities of IoT integration, focusing on best practices to protect organizations from cyber threats.

Industry experts will discuss key strategies for safeguarding surveillance systems amidst the complexities of IoT integration, focusing on best practices to protect organizations from cyber threats. TCO – The True Cost of a Security System: an interactive session that reveals the long-term expenses associated with surveillance systems. Conference delegates will gain insights into maximizing ROI while aligning their security investments with sustainability goals.

Join us at the Axis Solution Conference 2025 to discover how AI is revolutionizing the surveillance industry. For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/axis-solution-conferenc-hk

