Beijing Week of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai Japan Kicks off

OSAKA, Japan, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 8, Beijing Week of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai Japan (Beijing Week) officially kicked off under the theme “Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo.” The event attracted over 100 attendees, including government officials, representatives from Japanese business associations, Chinese and Japanese companies, and media outlets.

Beijing Week is held from May 8 to 10. The opening ceremony featured a cultural symphony, highlighted by the kung fu dance performance “Dragon Rhythm.” In a symbolic gesture of mutual understanding and cooperation, guests from China and Japan exchanged “Beijing Swift” badges.

Promotion and dialogue created new cooperation prospects. The “Hello, Beijing” Culture and Tourism Promotion spotlighted the city’s rich cultural assets and tourism policies. The “Invest in Beijing, Win the Future” Special Promotion Event in Osaka highlighted Beijing’s global business environment and “Two Zones” development policies. The 2025 Urban New Energy Forum promoted developments in the energy sector.

Interactive exhibitions showcased China’s cultural charm. At the “Brushing together – Chinese and Japanese calligraphers ink up,” artists from both countries created and exchanged calligraphy works on-site. The Beijing Central Axis Exhibition offered a virtual experience of Beijing’s UNESCO World Heritage site. The “Hello, Beijing” Photography Exhibition portrayed the city’s green, historical, and innovative dimensions. The “Hello, Beijing” ICH Exhibition & Interactive Experience brought traditional craftsmanship to life, featuring dough modeling, kite making, and brush making. The “Hello, Beijing” Cultural Exhibition and Performances & Tourism Promotion integrated traditional arts such as calligraphy and tai chi. The 27th CHITEC Meets Expo 2025 Osaka showcased cutting-edge technologies and cultural achievements that embody China’s charm and Beijing’s distinctive spirit. At the Interactive Promotion of Cultural Products, visitors were also invited to interact with panda mascots, and explore the LABUBU-themed check-in zone.