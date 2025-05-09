Envision Unveils 2025 Net Zero Report at Smarter E Europe, Celebrates Third Year of Carbon Neutrality

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, released its 2025 Net Zero Action Report at the Smarter E Europe in Munich, reaffirming its commitment to climate leadership. The company achieved operational carbon neutrality for the third consecutive year since 2022 and reached 100% renewable electricity use in 2024, fulfilling its RE100 commitment a year ahead of schedule.

The report reveals that Envision’s Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions totaled just 7,089 tonnes CO₂ equivalent in 2024. Against a baseline of 84,000 tonnes, the company reduced emissions by 91%—approximately 77,000 tonnes—through enhanced energy efficiency and the use of both on-site and off-site renewable electricity. By the end of 2024, Envision’s delivered products are estimated to have avoided approximately 2.35 billion tonnes of global carbon emissions.

Advancing New Benchmarks in Net-Zero Supply Chains and Product Carbon Footprints

Envision made building a sustainable supply chain a core pillar of its sustainability strategy, driving green transformation through digital empowerment and the integration of net-zero technologies. By 2024, all its key suppliers had joined Envision’s EnOS Ark Carbon Management System, with 18% already using 100% green electricity to supply products to Envision. The company aims for full green power adoption across its core supply chain by 2028.

Envision is leveraging its leadership in carbon footprint management to drive industry-wide progress through the International ILCD Life Cycle Data Network, partnering with battery and PV sectors to build international standardized product carbon footprint databases. This initiative helps close critical data gaps and empowers more companies to reshape their value chains and boost global competitiveness.

Envision’s green hydrogen and ammonia project in Chifeng became one of the first globally to be certified by Bureau Veritas as renewable ammonia. At Smarter E Europe 2025, Envision received TÜV SÜD’s Carbon Footprint Certification for its Euro-standard industrial and commercial energy storage cabinet, marking the first publicly disclosed certification of its kind and setting a new industry benchmark.

Pioneering Net-Zero Industrial Park Model with AI at the Core

At the core of Envision’s transformation is the deep integration of AI technologies across its renewable energy products. By combining AI algorithms with full-stack technologies, Envision has built an AI wind turbine system with a closed-loop “perception–decision–execution–evolution”model. This system enables real-time optimization of renewable energy output and grid absorption. AI models for forecasting weather, risk, pricing, and power trading are also reshaping how renewables interact with the power market.

As a pioneer of the net-zero industrial park model, Envision is reshaping the global industrial landscape by integrating green energy and green manufacturing into sustainable industrial clusters—with AI at the core. Following the launch of the world’s first net zero industrial park in Ordos, Envision Energy’s Green Hydrogen-Ammonia Project in Chifeng has commenced production of its first 300,000-tonnes, marking a new milestone for the sector. Meanwhile, its upcoming Net-Zero Hydrogen Industrial Park in Spain will feature hydrogen equipment manufacturing and green hydrogen production to support Europe’s decarbonization and industrial transformation. Building on these achievements, Envision plans to replicate this model globally in collaboration with partners, unlocking new opportunities and driving a new era of sustainable prosperity.

Forging Cross-Sector Net-Zero Ecosystem

In 2024, Envision’s global net zero technology partner ecosystem achieved remarkable breakthroughs. Together with Starbucks, Envision transformed the Starbucks Coffee Innovation Park into its most sustainable campus, powered by 100% renewable energy and cutting carbon emissions by approximately 78,000 tonnes annually. With Merck China, Envision is advancing green power procurement and carbon management services, supporting Merck’s 2040 climate neutrality goal. In a landmark move,Envision signed a historic green ammonia offtake agreement with Marubeni Corporation, validating its commercial potential and establishing a new global benchmark. From Starbucks to Marubeni, Envision is building a growing, cross-sector net-zero network spanning energy, manufacturing, retail, and logistics—forming a smart, collaborative decarbonization ecosystem.

Net zero is not a choice, but a necessity. Envision will continue to join forces with like-minded partners around the world to drive a shared vision of sustainable prosperity and help win the race against the climate challenge.