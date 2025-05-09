Envu Malaysia and Universiti Sains Malaysia Forge Strategic Collaboration to Advance Sustainable Rodent Management

The partnership advances innovation in environmentally responsible pest control and supports Malaysia’s oil palm industry through science-backed field solutions

PENANG, Malaysia, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Envu Malaysia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), formalizing a long-term collaboration aimed at strengthening sustainable rodent control practices through applied research and field validation.



From left to right: Mr. Saipulilah, Mr. Kamarul Hassan (from Envu), Mr. Mark Ooi (from Envu), Mr. Tan Eng-Kooi(from Envu), Mr. Lee Teck Peng(Managing Director of Envu Malaysia and Export Countries), Professor Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohamed(FASc, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia(USM)), Associate Professor Dr. Amir Hamzah Ahmad Ghazali (from USM), Professor Emeritus Dr. Abu Hassan Ahmad(from BORG), Associate Professor Dr. Hasber Salim (from BORG). Leaders from Envu and Universiti Sains Malaysia came together on 8 May 2025 to formalize a strategic partnership focused on advancing sustainable rodent management solutions.

The partnership connects Envu’s leadership in professional pest management with USM’s academic expertise, particularly through the Barn Owl and Rodent Research Group (BORG), a specialist research team under the School of Biological Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia, dedicated to sustainable rodent management and ecological pest control. Together, the organizations will develop and promote best practices that address rodent management challenges across both plantation and urban settings.

“This partnership builds on a strong foundation of collaboration and signals our shared commitment to delivering locally validated, science-driven solutions,” said Lee Teck Peng, Managing Director of Envu Malaysia and Export Countries. “In sectors such as oil palm plantations, where pest pressure and workforce shortages are a growing concern, this collaboration enables us to support customers with tools that are both effective and environmentally responsible.”

Recent collaborations between Envu Malaysia and BORG have focused on the development and field validation of Envu’s Racumin® Wax Block, a first-generation rodenticide designed for use in both oil palm plantations and urban environments. The partnership also explored innovative multiple baiting strategies with Racumin® Wax Block, yielding promising initial outcomes. These approaches demonstrated practical ways to reduce labour reliance, enabling plantation teams to focus more effectively on other critical maintenance activities.

By promoting more efficient and sustainable rodent management, these efforts align with Envu’s commitment to advancing Healthier Spaces and People, as well as Nature Positive Innovation.

Building on these practical outcomes, the collaboration continues to strengthen the academic-industry partnership aimed at sustainable pest management excellence.

The MoU outlines opportunities for the co-development of educational materials, training initiatives, and additional research projects that contribute to high standards of effective and responsible pest management practices across Malaysia. The collaboration also supports knowledge-sharing and talent development between academia and industry. It represents a significant step forward in combining scientific insight with field expertise to address evolving pest control challenges. The collaboration reflects a shared vision to advance responsible, nature-positive innovation grounded in local needs and global relevance.

Envu Malaysia and USM invite industry partners, researchers, and innovators to join us in shaping the future of sustainable pest management through science, collaboration, and shared purpose.

About Envu :

Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit https://www.my.envu.com/

EcoVadis Gold Rating: Envu ranks among the top 5% of over 70,000 companies assessed globally for sustainability, supporting customer ESG and procurement standards.

Envu ranks among the top 5% of over 70,000 companies assessed globally for sustainability, supporting customer ESG and procurement standards. Alignment with UN Global Compact: Envu upholds globally recognized ethical labor principles, advancing decent work and labor conditions across its operations.

Envu upholds globally recognized ethical labor principles, advancing decent work and labor conditions across its operations. Commitment to Climate Action: Envu is aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and has committed to near-term net-zero targets.

Envu is aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and has committed to near-term net-zero targets. Sustainability as a Differentiator: Envu’s sustainability leadership enables customers to strengthen their own corporate responsibility and ESG commitments.

Envu’s sustainability leadership enables customers to strengthen their own corporate responsibility and ESG commitments. Great Place to Work® Certified: Envu has earned certifications in key markets including India, the USA, and France, reflecting a strong, motivated global workforce

About Universiti Sains Malaysia :

UNIVERSITI SAINS MALAYSIA, a public institution of higher learning established under the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, is Malaysia’s premier public university with research and teaching facilities, experience, and a multi-disciplinary team of experts from among its staff members to undertake the creation, development, dissemination and application of knowledge that can contribute towards achieving the Malaysian Government’s goal of nation building. USM has set its mission to be “a pioneering, trans-disciplinary research intensive university that empowers future talents and enables the bottom billions to transform their socio-economic well-being”.

For more information, visit www.usm.my

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ooi Chuan Sen

Technical Services Manager, Envu

mark.ooi@envu.com

Sumit Maurya

Marketing Communication and Events

Manager, Envu

sumit.maurya@envu.com