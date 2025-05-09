ICZOOM CEO Mr. Lei Xia Invited as Guest Speaker at 2025 China (Shenzhen) Industrial Internet Overseas Conference

HONG KONG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Lei Xia, the founder and CEO of ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, was invited as one of the guest speakers at 2025 China (Shenzhen) Industrial Internet Overseas Conference held on April 27, 2025.

Mr. Xia featured as one of the guest speakers at a high-profile roundtable discussion at the conference to share his perspectives on global opportunities and challenges for electronics supply chain industry. Mr. Xia highlighted the potential opportunities in Southeast Asia with the support of China’s industrial internet models, especially in sectors such as logistics and management. Mr. Xia discussed the recent growing manufacturing base in Vietnam benefiting from “designed in China, made in Vietnam” model with more than 100,000 Chinese electronics professionals in Bac Ninh province to provide research & development support.

Mr. Xia also shared his insights into Penang’s strategic value, “With a complete semiconductor ecosystem and a trilingual workforce in Penang, this hub—home to 60% of Malaysia’s electronics industry and just a 3.5-hour flight from Shenzhen—is a vital springboard for global expansion.”

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things (“IoT”), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company’s platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:

http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

