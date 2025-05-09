Thailand Relaxes Alcohol Sales Ban on Major Buddhist Holidays

Thailand has officially relaxed its long-standing ban on alcohol sales during major Buddhist holidays, marking a significant shift in policy that takes effect immediately.

The new regulation was announced in the Royal Gazette on 9 May, and introduces specific conditions under which alcohol may now be sold on days that were previously dry across the country.

This marks a significant change from the previous rule issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on 18 December 2024, which strictly prohibited alcohol sales on key religious holidays in recognition of their spiritual importance.

Thailand previously banned alcohol sales on major Buddhist holidays to honor religious traditions and keep public order. The country recognizes Buddhism as its state religion, making religious observance a stronger influence on national policy.

The newly allowed days include Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asanha Bucha Day, and the beginning and end of Buddhist Lent.

Under the revised regulation, alcohol sales are now permitted in certain locations and circumstances. International airport terminals serving overseas travelers can continue to sell alcohol as usual, ensuring convenience for passengers in transit.

Entertainment venues governed by Thailand’s entertainment laws, along with similar establishments located within designated tourist zones, are also allowed to serve alcoholic beverages on these holidays.

In addition, hotels that are officially registered under Thai hotel laws fall within the exemption.

Venues hosting large-scale national or international events that attract significant attendance may also be permitted to sell alcohol, provided they secure approval from the Minister of Public Health in consultation with the Minister of Tourism and Sports.

To safeguard public safety and maintain social order, all businesses operating under these exemptions are required to implement control measures.

These include screening mechanisms to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors and efforts to ensure responsible consumption during these culturally significant periods.

The change reflects Thailand’s evolving approach to balancing religious observance with the realities of tourism and economic activity, particularly in areas that serve international visitors.