UPLAND, Calif., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tiny Land, a beloved children’s toy brand celebrated for its sleek modern design and eco-conscious values, proudly presents the DuoPlay Mud Kitchen for toddlers. This dual-sensory playset, designed for both mud and water play, reaffirms Tiny Land’s position at the forefront of redefining outdoor Montessori toys and inspiring children to engage in imaginative exploration.



Tiny Land Unveils the Groundbreaking DuoPlay Mud Kitchen: Revolutionizing the Outdoor Play Experience

The DuoPlay Mud Kitchen represents a groundbreaking innovation in the children’s pretend play category, seamlessly transitioning from indoor to outdoor play and highlighting the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation. This unique outdoor sensory playset combines kitchen play, nature exploration, and sensory discovery, delivering delightful spring and summer outdoor experiences while setting a new industry standard for imaginative play and independent exploration.

“We believe that every child deserves a chance to explore their creativity outdoors,” said Min Gao, Founder of Tiny Land. “Our backyard kids play kitchen not only fosters imagination but also encourages physical activity outside traditional indoor settings. Tiny Land is a way for little people to create their very own Tiny Land that they can explore, have fun with, and base their adventures around.”

Innovative Design for Enhanced Play

The DuoPlay Mud Kitchen offers an engaging play experience for children aged 3 and above, fostering outdoor bonding and inspiring imaginative play. Its exciting dual-zone design features a “water zone” and a “mud zone,” creating opportunities for pretend kitchen adventures and sensory exploration. This interactive setup encourages collaborative play, whether it’s sharing moments with parents or socializing with friends, whether it’s sharing moments with parents or playing with friends, fostering teamwork and social connection while enhancing cognitive development.

Equipped with a 4.5L water tank and a functional faucet, the sink in this playset stands out with its generously larger size, allowing for extended play. This immersive design sustains excitement, enhances focus, and sparks endless creativity in children’s playtime adventures.

Smart Features Inspiring Enduring Creativity and Exploration

The DuoPlay Mud Kitchen is designed to be a fun companion for children throughout their entire childhood. Made from eco-friendly treated pine wood with a specially developed preservative process, it offers enhanced rot and insect resistance for safe, years-long outdoor play. The modular system allows for easy expansion and customization as a child’s imagination evolves, sparking their curiosity and fostering organizational habits.

Meanwhile, hooks and double-layer storage ensure that toys, tools, and accessories stay neatly organized and readily available.

The DuoPlay Mud Kitchen incorporates a hidden stainless steel sensory basin beneath the stovetop, encouraging activities such as digging, mixing, and nature-based experiments. The thoughtfully shallow design provides optimal visibility of materials, supporting sensory discovery while safely facilitating fine motor skill development for children in crucial growth phases.

DuoPlay Mud Kitchen is ideal for home backyards, daycare centers, preschools, or small community events —anywhere young children gather to play and explore. It will be available this spring on Tiny Land’s official website and through select retail partners.

View more about Tiny Land’s DuoPlay Mud Kitchen, please visit https://www.tinylandus.com/products/mud-kitchen.

For more information about Tiny Land’s new offerings or other products from their range of creative solutions designed please visit https://www.tinylandus.com/.

About Tiny Land：

Tiny Land reimagines playtime with stylish, planet-friendly toys rooted in Montessori-inspired, creativity-driven designs. Their product range includes play kitchens, teepees, sensory toys, climbing sets, and more—encouraging imaginative play and independent learning. Trusted by families worldwide, Tiny Land is available on leading platforms such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Wayfair. They are committed to delivering safe, eco-friendly, and engaging toys that grow with your child.