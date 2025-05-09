TuniTuni to Launch Its First Official U.S. Center in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Bringing Innovative Storytelling Play Gym for Toddlers

FORT LEE, N.J., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daekyo America, a global leader in educational services, announced today the grand opening of its first official TuniTuni Center in the United States, located in the vibrant community of Fort Lee, New Jersey. The highly anticipated center will officially open its doors on May 5, 2025, introducing a unique storytelling play gym to American families.

Children enjoying their first class at the TuniTuni Center in New Jersey

Originally launched in South Korea in 2003, TuniTuni has captivated over three million children worldwide since its inception. This innovative program is specifically designed for toddlers aged 12 to 36 months, fostering not only crucial physical development but also nurturing creativity and emotional growth. Unlike traditional play, TuniTuni helps children understand the context of their physical activities.

Prior to this official U.S. launch, TuniTuni successfully operated popular pilot classes over the past two years, earning an impressive customer satisfaction score of 9.8. Building on this proven success and high demand, this first full-scale center will now offer the complete and enriching TuniTuni experience to families in Fort Lee and surrounding communities.

The opening of the TuniTuni Center in Fort Lee strategically coincides with Daekyo America’s headquarters relocation to the same area, underscoring the company’s commitment to the local community. The new space will also feature the exciting introduction of Plamu, an art education program thoughtfully developed based on the esteemed British museum education model. Plamu will focus on cultivating creative thinking skills and a strong sense of responsibility in young learners.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the official U.S. launch of TuniTuni in Fort Lee after two years of overwhelmingly positive feedback from our pilot classes,” said Bada Kang, CEO of Daekyo America. “We are deeply committed to helping children in the Fort Lee area achieve balanced growth—physically, emotionally, and cognitively—through our unique and engaging storytelling play gym program.”

To commemorate this exciting grand opening, the TuniTuni Center will host a variety of special events designed for families, including free trial classes, informative parent information sessions, and exclusive early registration benefits. This is a fantastic opportunity for parents seeking enriching early childhood education programs to experience the benefits of TuniTuni firsthand.

For more comprehensive information about the TuniTuni program and to easily register for upcoming opening events, please visit our official website at tunituniglobal.com or follow our engaging updates on Instagram @tunituni_us. Discover how TuniTuni can unlock your toddler’s full potential through the power of play and storytelling.

About Daekyo America:

Daekyo America is a leading global education provider, empowering students through personalized learning, with over 120 Eye Level Learning Centers across the United States and Canada. Its programs in math and English are designed to empower students with strong academic foundations and critical thinking skills through a personalized learning approach that caters to each child’s unique needs. As a subsidiary of Daekyo, a global education company serving learners in 19 countries and regions, Daekyo America is committed to helping students reach their full potential—one step at a time.