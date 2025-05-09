VEGAN K-BEAUTY SUN CARE FOR SENSITIVE SKIN — NOW 25% OFF ON AMAZON

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BRING GREEN, the vegan K-beauty skincare brand from CJ Olive Young, South Korea’s largest beauty retailer, is launching its Tea Tree Cica sun care line in the U.S. market via Amazon this May. The new products include the Tea Tree Cica Facial Sun Cushion and Tea Tree Cica Sun Cream, both featuring a lightweight formula tailored for sensitive skin.



BRING GREEN’s Tea Tree Cica Sun Duo Facial Sun Cushion and Sun Cream for calm, protected skin.

BRING GREEN’s sun care line features gentle yet effective soothing ingredients like tea tree and centella asiatica (cica), designed to soothe sensitive skin while delivering SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection. The products come in a refreshing mint green tint to help visibly tone down redness and even out skin tone.

Launch Products:

BRING GREEN TEA TREE CICA SUN CUSHION – $22.99

– SPF 50



Lightweight texture with no caking or clumping



Exclusive dual cushion puff ensures an even, natural finish

BRING GREEN TEA TREE CICA SUNCREAM – $22.99

– SPF 50



Lightweight, non-greasy matte finish



Ideal for oily and sensitive skin types

Both products will be available on Amazon starting May 9, with a special Mother’s Day promotion offering 25% off from May 9–13 (PST).

BRING GREEN’s tea tree and cica are cultivated at the Jeju Plant Resource Institute in Korea, backed by 25 years of expertise. The ingredients are known to be five times more hydrating and soothing than conventional sources, thanks to the island’s rich mineral soil.

Already a cult favorite in Korea, the Sun Cushion is especially popular for its buildable, non-patchy texture that allows easy touch-ups throughout the day—without disrupting makeup or leaving white cast. The products are EVE VEGAN certified, aligning with BRING GREEN’s commitment to cruelty-free and animal-free beauty.

“We’re excited to introduce our gentle, high-performance sun care to North American customers just in time for summer,” said Gina Kim, Marketing Manager at BRING GREEN. “These products deliver more than just UV protection—they help soothe sensitive skin, offer convenience, and come at an affordable price point. We believe they’ll be a hit among conscious beauty lovers.”

BRING GREEN is well known for its bestselling Tea Tree Soothing Toner, Cleansing Foam, and Zinc Teca Blemish Serum, the latter recently featured by a U.S. beauty magazine as a “Best for Sensitive Skin” pick. The Tea Tree Cica Trouble Cleansing Foam also received top marks in recent consumer surveys in Korea for its clean ingredient list, gentle cleansing power, and brightening effects.

About CJ Olive Young

CJ Olive Young, established in 1999, is South Korea’s leading beauty and health retailer. Our brand name, “Olive Young,” embodies the philosophy of “All Live Young,” reflecting our vision for everyone to live a healthy and beautiful life at all times. Through its flagship store, “Olive Young,” it offers trendy and radiant K-beauty products to customers worldwide. With over 1,370 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, data-driven insights, and strong partnerships, Olive Young curates a distinguished selection of K-beauty and wellness products. As a subsidiary of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company, CJ Olive Young continues to lead the industry by delivering the value of healthy beauty to customers worldwide. For more information, visit global.oliveyoung.com.