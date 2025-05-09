Vietnam Maritime Corporation’s growth (VIMC) set to navigate in the new era

30 years of establishment and with a second-class labor medal



HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2025 – Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) solemnly celebrates its 30th anniversary and receives the Second-Class Labor Medal, marking three decades of establishment, development and significant contributions to Việt Nam’s maritime industry. The event will be honoured by the presence of leaders from the Viet Nam’s Party and Government, the Ministry of Finance, strategic partners and customers, along with the entire workforce of VIMC.

Three decades of establishment and development

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (formerly known as Vinalines) was established on April 29, 1995, through the restructuring of several shipping, port operations and maritime service enterprises.

Initially, Vinalines had a modest charter capital of less than VND 1,500 billion, managing a fleet of 49 vessels with an average age of 21.5 years and a combined tonnage of 400,000 DWT. At that time, the corporation lacked dedicated port infrastructure, possessing only 6,900 metres of berth.

Throughout its history, VIMC has undergone multiple phases of growth. At its peak, the corporation managed a fleet of 159 vessels, with a total capacity of nearly 3.5 million DWT, accounting for 45% of the national total tonnage. However, the global financial crisis of 2008 posed severe challenges, pushing VIMC to the brink of bankruptcy.

During this turbulent period, with the strategic direction and support from the Government and relevant ministries, VIMC successfully navigated the crisis. Inspired by the resilience and determination of seafarers, VIMC implemented transformative solutions that have been rigorously pursued over the past decade.

Undergoing a comprehensive restructuring, VIMC streamlined its operations to focus on three core business pillars: port operation, shipping and maritime services. It also decisively divested from loss-making entities and adopted modern governance and business models. New management tools and customer-centric strategies were integrated across all operations, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness.

With these breakthrough strategies, VIMC has achieved remarkable recovery and development. From an equity deficit of (USD 180 million) VND 4,600 billion, the corporation has now grown to (USD 900 million) VND17,000 billion in equity capital. Today, VIMC has transformed into a publicly listed enterprise with a market capitalization exceeding (USD 4 billion) VND 100,000 billion. The corporation operates more than 16 key seaports, handling nearly 30 per cent of Việt Nam’s total cargo throughput, while continuously expanding and modernising its shipping fleet.

VIMC is spearheading investments in major deep-sea ports, including Cai Mep – Thi Vai, Lach Huyen and Can Gio International Hub Port — a strategically significant project aimed at enhancing Vietnam’s maritime position on the global stage. Over three decades, VIMC’s relentless innovation has enabled its recovery, but also unlocked new pathways for sustainable growth, setting the stage for a future of groundbreaking advancements.

30th Anniversary Ceremony

The 30th anniversary and the awarding of the Second-Class Labor Medal to VIMC will take place on May 10, 2025, at the National Convention Center. The event will be attended by senior leaders from the Viet Nam’s Party and Government, representatives from ministries, international organisations, business partners and the entire VIMC workforce.

During the ceremony, Le Anh Son, Chairman of the VIMC’s Board of Directors, will emphasise: “The Second-Class Labor Medal, awarded by the President, is a tremendous honour and encouragement for all VIMC employees. Our 30-year journey is not only one of growth but also of challenges and innovation. VIMC is committed to expanding its operations, enhancing competitiveness and making significant contributions to Việt Nam’s economy.”

Sustainable Development Strategy

In the years to come, VIMC aims to optimise port operations, expand logistics services, and modernise its fleet with environmentally friendly vessels. The corporation is actively collaborating with leading global shipping companies to strengthen Việt Nam’s maritime connectivity. VIMC is developing an integrated logistics system that connects inland container depots (ICDs) and inland logistics centers to deep-water ports via rail and inland waterway transportation. This approach aims to reduce environmental emissions, ease the burden on the road transport network, contributing to Vietnam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

VIMC is also prioritising digital transformation, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and big data into port operations and maritime logistics. These advancements will optimise costs, improve efficiency and minimise environmental impact and driving sustainable growth.

Navigating into a new era

As a leading enterprise in Việt Nam’s maritime sector, VIMC remains committed to fostering economic growth, facilitating international trade and enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s port system. The corporation’s future vision includes maintaining sustainable growth while adopting global standards for green shipping and smart logistics.

The 30th anniversary marks a significant milestone in VIMC’s journey. With a solid foundation and a clear strategic vision, the corporation continues to assert its leadership in the maritime sector, striving for sustainable development and deeper global integration. With clear strategic direction and bold ambitions, VIMC is steadily advancing towards its goal of becoming a leading maritime corporation in the region.

https://vimc.co/

About VIMC

Established in 1995 under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 250 / TTg with the mission of being the core and key enterprise of Vietnam’s maritime industry. Over 29 years of establishment and development, VIMC is one of leading businesses in opening up cooperation, international integration, providing maritime services on a global scale, making an important contribution to the development of Vietnam’s marine economy. VIMC changed to operate as a joint stock company from August 18, 2020.