India, Pakistan Trade Strikes as Kashmir Tensions Spiral Toward Conflict

The conflict between India and Pakistan has entered a dangerous new phase, with both sides reporting missile strikes, drone incursions, and military engagements across the contested Kashmir region.

Pakistan’s military reported on 10 May that India launched a new wave of missiles targeting three Pakistani air bases, including one near the capital, Islamabad.

The latest escalation follows weeks of rising hostilities that began after a deadly militant attack on Indian-controlled Kashmir in April, which killed 26 civilians.

The Pakistani government condemned the latest strikes, accusing India of steering the region toward a “dangerous war” and vowing a strong response.

In what they called an “eye for eye” retaliation, Pakistan claimed it had launched strikes on Indian military installations, including airbases in Udhampur and Pathankot, as well as a missile storage site.

The operation was dubbed Bunyan al-Marsus by the Pakistani military. In response to the escalating conflict, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, which oversees Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

Origins of the Hostilities

The hostilities, sparked by the 22-April militant attack that killed 26 people in India-controlled Kashmir, have grown into the most serious conflict in decades.

The assault is being described as the worst civilian massacre in the region in years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled it a “terror attack,” vowing swift justice, and cut short a visit to Saudi Arabia in response. “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice,” Modi declared.

Witnesses described chaos as gunmen opened fire from behind bushes, targeting a group of hikers. Survivors, including Binu Bhai, who was shot in his arms and legs, recounted scenes of devastation, with victims evacuated on horseback and by all-terrain vehicles.

India blamed the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist organization. Pakistan denied involvement and called for an independent investigation.

The Indian government has intensified its military presence as calls grow for accountability and prevention.

India believes Pakistan is responsible for the attack and initiated airstrikes on 7 May. Since then, both nations have engaged in drone warfare, artillery shelling, and aerial confrontations.

Pakistan claims it has shot down 25 Indian drones, while India reported 36 attempted drone incursions.

Residents in Kashmir and along the India-Pakistan border report intense shelling, power blackouts, and rising fears of prolonged war.

Civilians on both sides have started stockpiling food and withdrawing cash as uncertainty grows. In Jammu, a city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents described the heaviest bombardment in nearly 30 years.

Timeline:

April 2025

22 April: Militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir kills 26, including a Navy officer. India blames Pakistan-based militants.

Militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir kills 26, including a Navy officer. India blames Pakistan-based militants. 25 April: Indian forces demolish homes of two suspected attackers.

Indian forces demolish homes of two suspected attackers. 28 April: Pakistan warns of an imminent Indian attack; shoots down two Indian drones near the Line of Control.

May 2025

1 May: Indian Home Minister vows to punish all attackers. Pakistan was accused of repeated ceasefire violations.

Indian Home Minister vows to punish all attackers. Pakistan was accused of repeated ceasefire violations. 3 May: Indian Border Security Force soldier captured after crossing into Pakistan.

Indian Border Security Force soldier captured after crossing into Pakistan. 5 May: India conducts nationwide civil defense drills. Ceasefire violations reported across 8 Line of Control sectors.

India conducts nationwide civil defense drills. Ceasefire violations reported across 8 Line of Control sectors. 6 May: Pakistan claims to shoot down 12 Indian drones; closes airspace. Srinagar Airport placed under military control.

Pakistan claims to shoot down 12 Indian drones; closes airspace. Srinagar Airport placed under military control. 7 May: India launches Operation Sindoor , striking alleged terror sites in Pakistan; claims 100 militants killed.

India launches , striking alleged terror sites in Pakistan; claims 100 militants killed. 8 May: Pakistan reports drone intrusions; denies Indian missile strike in Amritsar, calls it a misfire.

Pakistan reports drone intrusions; denies Indian missile strike in Amritsar, calls it a misfire. 9 May: Pakistan begins Operation Bunyan al-Marsus , targeting Indian sites.

Pakistan begins , targeting Indian sites. 10 May: Pakistan expands strikes on Indian military facilities. India mobilizes reserve forces; both countries suspend major sporting events.

A bulldozer carries a damaged part of an aircraft in Wuyan, near Srinagar on 7 May, 2025. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)

Global Leaders Raise Alarm

Global leaders, the G7 group called on 9 May for “immediate de-escalation” and “maximum restraint.”

The International Crisis Group, however, said “foreign powers appear to have been somewhat indifferent” to the prospect of war, despite warnings of possible escalation, AFP reported.

The conflict has also disrupted major sporting events, with both the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League suspending or relocating matches for safety reasons.

While both countries lack nuclear-capable drones, analysts warn that continued escalation, especially involving ground troops, could push the region into unprecedented danger.

The escalating conflict has severely impacted international air travel, forcing airlines to cancel flights or reroute to avoid the India-Pakistan airspace.

India has shut down operations at 24 airports, and schools near the border in both countries have been closed as a precaution.

Major sporting events have also been affected. The Indian Premier League was paused for a week, while Pakistan indefinitely suspended its domestic T20 cricket league.

“Justice for Daniel Pearl”: US Activist Praises India

Amid the ongoing military escalation between India and Pakistan, Amy Mek, founder of the Rise Align Ignite Reclaim Foundation, has publicly commended India for eliminating Abdul Rauf Azhar, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Azhar, who has been linked to the 2002 kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, was reportedly killed in an Indian airstrike during Operation Sindoor on 7 May.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mek stated, “Justice for Daniel Pearl: India Strikes Back!”

She further praised India for targeting what she described as “the very Islamic terror infrastructure that breeds jihad,” and criticized Western nations for tolerating Pakistan’s alleged support of terrorism.

The operation, which also resulted in the deaths of 31 Pakistani civilians, has significantly heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan has not confirmed Azhar’s death and has labeled the Indian strikes as unprovoked aggression.

Both sides have reported casualties and military engagements along the Kashmir border.

The longstanding India-Pakistan rivalry stems from their territorial dispute over Kashmir since their 1947 independence.

The ongoing violence has renewed fears of a large-scale conflict in the region.