Hi-MO X10 Wins Smarter E AWARD 2025

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi Solar is proud to announce that its Hi-MO X10 back contact module is among the winners of the annual Smarter E AWARD 2025 in the Photovoltaics category. The award was presented in Munich, on the eve of The smarter E Europe exhibition, ahead of Intersolar 2025. LONGi is the only Chinese module manufacturer who win the award.



The award ceremony of Hi-MO X10

The Hi-MO X10 was recognized for its contribution to advancing module technology through the integration of LONGi’s proprietary second-generation Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC 2.0) technology that is based on the highly efficient LONGi TaiRay wafer. According to the jury’s summary, the module’s Anti-shading technology furthermore reduces the loss of power output by 70% and decreases localized temperatures by up to 28%, reducing the risk of hotspots and system fires. The jury further praised the zero-busbar (0BB) structure and the module’s Bipolar Hybrid Passivation Technology which brings significant improvements in efficiency, mechanical characteristics and reliability. All in all, the Hi-MO X10 would set new standards for performance and reliability of PV modules.

The Hi-MO X10 delivers a maximum power output of up to 670W, outperforms TOPCon modules by as much as 30W, with a module efficiency of 24.8%. The integration of zero busbar (0BB) technology enhances light absorption, improving performance in diffuse light—an advantage in markets with frequent overcast conditions. Designed for long-term reliability, the Hi-MO X10 features just 1% degradation in the first year and a 0.35% annual linear degradation rate. Its improved power temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C ensures dependable output in both hot and moderate climates.

First launched in October 2024, the Hi-MO X10 has already been widely adopted in European markets. The module represents LONGi’s strategic focus on R&D driven back contact innovation to meet performance, aesthetics and application requirements in a changing energy landscape.