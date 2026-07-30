Over 1,000 Detained in July as Laos Expands Cybercrime Crackdown

Lao authorities detained 1,044 suspects linked to suspected online scam operations, illegal gambling, and telecom fraud during nationwide crackdowns in July, as the government intensifies efforts to tackle transnational criminal networks.

The largest operation took place on 18 July in Hadxayfong District, Vientiane Capital, where police raided ST Vegas Company and detained 589 suspects from four nationalities, including 373 Thai nationals and 199 Lao citizens. Authorities seized more than 10,000 electronic devices during the operation.

In Luang Namtha Province, authorities announced in July the results of a 30 June operation in the Boten Special Economic Zone, where police detained 135 suspects. Officials said the group allegedly used fake social media accounts, investment scams, delivery fraud, and online gambling platforms to target victims in Laos and abroad.

On 11 July, police raided seven rental houses in Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, and detained 122 foreign nationals from several countries, including China, Brazil, Malaysia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Uruguay, and Myanmar.

Three days earlier, authorities in Champasak Province detained 80 foreign nationals during a raid on a wood processing factory in Bachiengchaleunsouk District. The suspects included citizens from Uganda, Kenya, Malaysia, and Cameroon. The case remains under investigation.

Separately, 67 Thai nationals detained on 21 July in Vientiane Capital over alleged online gambling activities were transferred to Thai authorities on 24 July through the First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge.

On 22 July, police in Xieng Khouang detained 51 suspects at a hotel in Pek District, including Taiwanese, Indonesian, Chinese, and Japanese nationals. Authorities said an alleged ringleader, a Chinese national identified as “Xun,” escaped and remains wanted.

Authorities Issue New Warnings

The latest raids come as Lao authorities and Chinese business groups in Laos issue new warnings against supporting online scam networks.

On 15 July, the Ministry of Public Security issued a nationwide notice urging individuals and businesses not to assist online fraud groups or illegal gambling operations. The ministry said authorities are strengthening action against cybercrime, money laundering, human trafficking, illegal labour, and online gambling.

Government agencies have been instructed to establish task forces, while businesses, hotels, landlords, and casino operators must report suspicious activities and avoid providing support to criminal groups.

Authorities warned that those found assisting such operations could face fines, asset confiscation, or criminal charges. Officials involved in wrongdoing may also face disciplinary action.

The Chinese Commerce Chamber in Laos issued a separate notice on 28 July, warning that scam operations are harming victims and damaging the reputation of Chinese businesses operating in the country.

The chamber urged companies to inspect their properties, carefully screen tenants, and avoid providing space, equipment, or services to suspected criminal groups. Businesses that fail to report suspicious activities could face membership restrictions and legal consequences.