Naphao Customs Exceeds Annual Target on Mining Debt Repayments, Trade Growth

Naphao International Border Checkpoint in Khammouane Province collected more than LAK 669.5 billion (USD 29.6 million) in customs revenue in the first half of 2026, exceeding its full-year target as mining debt repayments and stronger trade activity boosted collections.

According to Naphao Customs Head Souphat Sousengtay, the checkpoint received a 2026 revenue target of LAK 643.2 billion (USD 28.4 million) from the Ministry of Finance and the Customs Department.

Revenue collected between January and June reached 104.1 percent of the annual target, nearly double the LAK 334.8 billion (USD 14.8 million) recorded during the same period last year.

Souphat said the repayment of debts by Lao Kaiyuan Mining and Lao Kaiyuan Development was one of the main drivers behind the increase, contributing approximately LAK 219.3 billion (USD 9.8 million), or around 34 percent of the annual target.

The checkpoint also benefited from higher trade volumes, with increased exports of mineral products and greater imports of fuel and consumer goods generating additional customs duties, taxes, and service fees.

However, Souphat said imports of several product categories declined during the period, including vehicle parts, construction materials, electrical equipment, and goods traded under ASEAN preferential arrangements.

Authorities attributed part of the decline to poor road conditions, which have affected transportation and cross-border trade flows. Despite these challenges, improved revenue monitoring, stronger enforcement, and efforts to reduce revenue losses helped support overall performance.

Digital Systems Strengthen Customs Operations

Naphao Customs has also expanded the use of digital systems to improve border management and payment processes.

The checkpoint has introduced online goods declaration forms, one-stop document processing, electronic payments, warehouse management systems, and digital fee payment services for border crossings.

Customs authorities said the systems have helped improve transparency, reduce cash transactions, and increase the efficiency of revenue collection.

For the second half of 2026, Naphao Customs has set a new revenue target of around LAK 270 billion (USD 11.9 million). Authorities plan to focus on export duties, import taxes, re-export activities, fines, confiscated goods sales, and service fees, while strengthening inspections and anti-smuggling measures.

Naphao Remains Key Laos–Vietnam Trade Gateway

Naphao International Border Checkpoint remains one of the busiest trade routes between Laos and Vietnam, connecting Khammouane Province with Vietnam’s Quang Binh Province.

In 2025, the checkpoint collected LAK 634.6 billion (USD 29.2 million) in customs revenue, exceeding its annual target by 59 percent. Major sources of revenue included mineral exports, petroleum-related imports, machinery, equipment, and service fees.

Customs authorities said continued investment in electronic declarations, digital payment systems, and warehouse management platforms has helped improve transparency, strengthen revenue collection, and reduce revenue leakages.