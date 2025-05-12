NX China Conducts Tree-planting Activities in South and North China

– Working Together with Communities for Greener Future –

TOKYO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter “NX China”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., conducted tree-planting activities in South China on Saturday, March 29 and in North China on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo in South China: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nD3zk6UqWixrehuXuYBrIGYY5Oz16JIN/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo in North China (Dalian): https://drive.google.com/file/d/178lKnLgtZAoAK04weuPyaNG317v1enlP/view?usp=drive_link

Cognizant of its social and public missions as a logistics company, the NX Group is working to achieve sustainable societies through proactive communication with local communities and community-rooted social contribution activities. As part of its environmental and social contribution activities, NX China recently conducted tree-planting activities in South and North China.

Under the theme of “Planting Greenery and Welcoming the Advent of Spring Together,” NX China undertook a tree-planting effort at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ South China Botanical Garden in Guangzhou. Thirty employees and family members involved in this effort planted 33 chinaberry tree saplings. Botanical garden staff members explained to them the characteristics and benefits of chinaberry trees, giving the participants a valuable opportunity to appreciate the importance of nature.

In North China, tree-planting activities were carried out at four locations: Beijing, Tianjin, Qingdao, and Dalian. Under the theme of “Planting Greenery in the Spring Mountains, Sharing the Light of Spring, and Building a Green Future Together,” 154 employees took part in these activities and planted more than 100 saplings, including pine, ginkgo, magnolia, persimmon, apricot, peach, and cherry trees. Quiz contests on ecosystems were also held, enabling the employees to get to know each other better while learning about nature. These events provided the employees with opportunities to become more aware of environmental issues, and the feedback they offered included comments such as “I feel an exceptional sense of accomplishment growing trees for the future with my own hands” and “I gained a visceral sense of the importance of environmental management.”

The NX Group will continue fulfilling its social development responsibilities by connecting people, companies, and communities, and will actively work to preserve the global environment to bring about sustainable societies.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g1Rtb9Mie5yhenpOr8A007kKolh1gBJ6/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/