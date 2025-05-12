Zilliz Cloud Delivers Sub-10ms Latency and Cost Savings for AI-First Companies

AI innovators report faster performance, greater reliability, and lower infrastructure costs by switching to Zilliz’s fully managed vector database service.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zilliz , creator of the world’s most widely adopted open source vector database Milvus , today shared how AI-first companies across industries are delivering faster, more reliable user experiences by adopting Zilliz Cloud . From conversational AI and healthcare intelligence to music generation, education, and AI companions, these companies are unlocking next-level performance with infrastructure purpose-built for vector search.

“As AI applications scale to millions of users, infrastructure becomes a make-or-break factor,” said Chris Churilo, VP of Developer Relations and Marketing at Zilliz. “Our customers consistently report sub-10ms latency and fewer outages after switching to Zilliz Cloud — all while keeping costs low enough to reinvest in innovation, not infrastructure.”

Real-World Results from AI-First Companies

Organizations implementing Zilliz Cloud are experiencing transformative performance improvements that directly impact their AI applications:

CX Genie: 2x Faster Queries with 24/7 Reliability for AI Chatbots

Singapore-based CX Genie doubled query performance after migrating to Zilliz Cloud, reducing latency to just 5–10ms across over 1 million embeddings. The team eliminated recurring downtime and improved global service reliability — critical for its always-on AI-powered customer support.

Latency: 2× faster, now 5–10ms

Uptime: Zero daily downtime

Costs: 70% infrastructure savings

Beatoven.ai: Accelerated AI Music Generation at Scale

Beatoven.ai, an AI-powered music creation platform, shortened generation time by 2–3 seconds per track after adopting Zilliz Cloud — improving creative workflows for its 1.5 million+ users.

Tracks: Over 6 million AI-generated

Speed: 2–3s faster music creation

Costs: 6× reduction in operational spend

Ivy.ai: Seamless Scaling for AI in Education

Ivy.ai powers AI chatbots for higher education and government institutions. As data volumes surged by 200%, Zilliz Cloud enabled them to maintain consistent response times without a single outage.

Data growth: +200%

Reliability: Zero outages

Consistency: Stable response times at scale

Dopple.ai: Smarter AI Companions with Better Context Recall

Dopple Labs uses Zilliz Cloud to store and retrieve long-term memory embeddings for Dopple.ai, its virtual AI companion. By improving context awareness across conversations, Dopple now offers more natural, personalized interactions.

Context: Improved memory across sessions

Interactions: More personalized, human-like dialogue

EviMed: Improved Accuracy for Medical AI

EviMed, a medical AI platform, integrated Zilliz Cloud to manage 350M+ medical knowledge entries. They achieved better search accuracy and faster responses while cutting system costs.

Accuracy: +10% in clinical search precision

Speed: +8% faster responses

Efficiency: 30% lower operational cost

Infrastructure That Accelerates AI Innovation

As vector search becomes foundational to LLMs, AI pipelines and applications, performance at the database layer is emerging as a key competitive advantage.

“Milliseconds saved in vector query time translate directly into more responsive and reliable AI,” added Churilo. “And with reduced operational overhead, our customers can focus on building — not firefighting.”

The results reported by Zilliz Cloud customers show that database infrastructure is no longer just backend plumbing — it’s a core driver of AI performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency. As vector embeddings become central to AI workflows, organizations are turning to purpose-built infrastructure like Zilliz Cloud to support real-time applications at scale. The ability to deliver sub-10ms latency, reduce outages, and cut operational costs gives AI teams a powerful edge in a competitive market.

