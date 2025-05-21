Aiper Reveals R&D Strategy, Signaling A Bold Future for the Robotic Pool Cleaning Industry

Aiper unveils its proprietary simulation platform, state-of-the-art testing facilities, and top-tier talent behind its award-winning cordless robotic pool cleaning technology

ATLANTA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time, Aiper, a global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, is pulling back the curtain on its research and development (R&D) approach, which is one of the most advanced and specialized in the industry. Backed by significant investment and powered by a world-class global engineering team, Aiper is pioneering the next generation of intelligent, high-performance pool cleaners.



Aiper is trusted by over 1.5 million families worldwide.

World-Class Engineering Team

More than 70% of Aiper’s workforce is dedicated to R&D, a strategic decision that fuels continuous innovation across product quality, safety, design, and performance. Aiper’s technical leadership includes graduates from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions – such as Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University – bringing deep expertise and vision to every stage of development.

Backed by this world-class engineering team, the company holds over 500 global patents thus demonstrating its deep commitment to developing proprietary technologies that redefine what cordless robotic pool cleaners can achieve.

World’s First Physics Simulation Engine

At the heart of Aiper’s innovation is its proprietary simulation platform – the world’s first physics simulation engine. This virtual environment is one of the most advanced and data-rich in the industry, built from a combination of real-world pool data, 3D models from top global pool construction firms, and synthetic data generated by large-scale computer vision models. Synthetic data refers to computer-generated simulations that replicate real-world pool conditions, including rare or complex scenarios, thus allowing Aiper engineers to test its cordless robotic pool cleaners in a wide range of environments.

All products are first developed and tested in this virtual environment, allowing engineers to uncover and resolve most issues before any physical prototyping begins. Inside this simulation platform, pool cleaning robots operate continuously – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – encountering a wide range of real-world challenges. The robots are allowed to fail, learn, and adapt in a safe, controlled virtual space. This process enables engineers to identify and resolve up to 80% of technical issues before any physical prototypes are built, dramatically accelerating iteration cycles while ensuring reliability and safety. Aiper engineers emphasize that this level of reliability is especially important for cordless robotic pool cleaners to function independently. The simulation platform is a cornerstone of the brands strategy to deliver durable, autonomous products that users can trust.

Rigorous Real-World Testing

Complementing its advanced virtual testing environment, Aiper has also made significant investments in physical testing. Its two in-house testing facilities span a combined 73,200 square feet (6,800 square meters) and include over 135 custom-designed pools that replicate a wide range of real-world conditions – from different pool shapes and surfaces to varied water flow and debris patterns. These pools are used to evaluate how well the robots perform, how long they last, and how they respond to extreme conditions – well beyond what typical homeowners would encounter.

Raising the Bar for Product Quality and Reliability

Aiper engineers conduct dozens of extreme performance and durability tests to ensure every product can withstand long-term, real-world use while maintaining precision. This high standard has earned Aiper TÜV safety certifications and international design honors, including the iF and Red Dot awards.

At CES 2025, Aiper unveiled its third-generation flagship model, Scuba X1 Pro Max. The model not only leads in cleaning performance and smart features but also addresses a long-standing challenge in the industry: underwater wireless communication. The result is a more connected, capable, and user-friendly product experience.

With a future-forward R&D approach in place, Aiper is setting new standards in the pool cleaning category. Its commitment to engineering excellence, real-world reliability, and thoughtful design positions it as a leader in redefining how people care for their pools.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its “Bring Vacation Home” campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.