Europe’s Largest Inaugural Tech and Startup Event Opens in Berlin as the Continent Spurs Momentum for Open Innovation and AI Leadership

Ministers and senior tech stakeholders from the European Union, Germany and the UAE inaugurate the momentous first edition of GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything



BERLIN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 21 May 2025 – Berlin became the focal point of Europe’s tech momentum and global digital cooperation as GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 opened its doors today at Messe Berlin, launching the region’s largest inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event to capacity crowds and the biggest, most international lineup of tech and businesses converging in Europe. The show arrives at an inflection point in Europe’s digital future, sparked by a continent-wide ‘Choose Europe’ movement to anchor the next wave of innovation, research, investment, talent and deep-tech breakthroughs on home ground; alongside a renewed impetus in Germany represented by the formation of a new government and the country’s first digital ministry taking stewardship on digital transformation, AI excellence and data policy.

Born in the UAE with global editions now running in seven countries, GITEX is the world’s largest and best-rated tech and startup event, reflecting the UAE’s wider national commitment to global digital collaboration. With the show’s expansion into Europe, it echoes the UAE’s shared commitment to advance innovation and scientific frontiers, recently strengthened with Abu Dhabi’s MGX investment and Nvidia partnering to develop Europe’s largest AI data center campus1 alongside the development of a new 5GW AI campus2, the largest of its kind outside the US to be based in Abu Dhabi.

Welcome addresses led the inauguration ceremony from European and global leaders, including Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin; H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Clara Chappaz, the Minister of AI and Digital of France; Thomas Jarzombek, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization, Germany; Jan Kavalírek, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Czech Republic; Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin & Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises; and Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, the global organiser of GITEX.

With participation from over 100 countries, 1,400 tech companies, startups, and SMEs, more than 600 influential investors, and 500 industry leaders on-stage, the event sparked strategic dialogues on innovation, investment, policy shifts and business transformations, as well as catalysed collaborations at scale – across sectors and geographies. Taking place until 23 May at Messe Berlin, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 is organised in partnership with the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Berlin Partner for Business and Technology, and the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin: “The GITEX tech fair – which is taking place in Berlin for the very first time – brings founders from around the world, investors, and established companies together. As Germany’s startup capital, Berlin is the perfect place for GITEX. We want to create the best environment for founders in our city. Networking events and industry fairs like GITEX are part of that effort.”

Her Excellency (H.E.) Alia Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship: “Moving beyond economic diplomacy, the UAE is now championing entrepreneurial diplomacy, guided by our diligent efforts in fostering global partnerships to empower entrepreneurs in the country. GITEX EUROPE’s vision of bringing together SMEs, investors, accelerators, incubators and industry leaders to ignite innovation, foster collaboration, and drive growth aligns with the UAE’s aspirations to strengthen partnerships with Europe in entrepreneurship and digital economy.”

Clara Chappaz, the Minister of AI and Digital of France, commented on the development of AI: “When you were hear about Europe being a continent of regulation, this is the past. Today, Europe is all about innovation. More than ever, we have all the ingredients to succeed as Europeans building these amazing technologies when it comes to AI. The partnerships between France and Germany is extremely determined to accelerate Europe when it comes to innovation, and in particular when it comes to everything we can do on digital innovation.”

Thomas Jarzombek, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization reiterated: “It’s a great opportunity here to connect startups and also for investment opportunities right now here in Berlin. We have to move forward, faster than we did in the past. Easy for you to do business in Germany, easy for every citizen to do everything with an app and to digitalize things you have in our pocket right now.”

Jan Kavalírek, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Czech Republic: “One of our top priorities right now, is to create the best possible environment for AI researchers and to deploy artificial intelligence across all the industrial sector. This is the reason why we invest in AI heavily, both in software and in hardware infrastructure, and this is also the reason why we are glad to part of GITEX EUROPE.”

Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin and Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises: “We have more than 5,000 startup enterprises here in Berlin, and of course we want to do more. We want to be the number one innovation place in Europe. Whenever you think about coming to the place of freedom, the place of possibilities, come to Berlin.”

Trixie LohMirmand, global organiser of GITEX: “As the world’s third largest economy, Germany’s market gravity and Europe’s openness create a powerful test-bed where capital, code and talent can cross-pollinate at speed, forging new collaborative forces across geographies and sectors. GITEX EUROPE proves that innovations can scale beyond borders, opening new markets and opportunities for Europe’s most ambitious companies.”

Spanning high impact showcases and talks covering AI, cybersecurity, deep tech, green tech, quantum computing, SMEs, and startup, scaleup and investments, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything offers unmatched opportunities to access new markets, breakthrough technologies, industry transformations and business insights.

Across the show floor, global tech enterprises including IBM, AWS, Bosch, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Dell, Fortinet, Lenovo, ManageEngine, NinjaOne, NVIDIA, and SAP, alongside over 750 startups from 60 countries, showcase how infrastructure, intelligence, and investment intersect to propel Europe’s digital future forward. From business leaders to AI architects, quantum researchers to CIOs, green tech innovators to global investors, the opening day’s gathering set the tone for decisive partnerships accelerating the continent’s AI and digital competitiveness.

The opening day conference programme was headlined by Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Physics Laureate and ‘Godfather of AI’ with a riveting keynote on ‘AI for Humanity’s Greatest Challenges’. In April 2025, the United Arab Emirates and European Union delivered a joint statement to begin dialogue toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)3 aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties across key sectors such as AI, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and more.

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything leverages a powerful network of established relationships in tech, policy, investment and business spanning four regions and seven countries, with more new international editions in the wings. Currently the GITEX global network of events takes place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For more information, visit: www.gitex-europe.com.

Hashtag: #GITEXEUROPExAiEverything

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025, Europe’s most global, collaborative, and cross-industry tech event, taking place from May 21–23, 2025, at Messe Berlin, Germany. Convening over 1,400 exhibiting enterprises, SMEs and startups from 100-plus countries, alongside over 600 investors, and 500 expert speakers across AI, Deep Tech, Quantum, Cybersecurity, Connectivity, Smart Cities, Green Tech, and many more, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is advancing the continent’s digital future in partnership with the world. This inaugural edition features the new SMEDEX, GITEX SCALEX, and GQX, and brings to Germany the world’s largest and best-rated startup and investor event – North Star Europe. GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is seamlessly connected with the GITEX network of tech and startup events in Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit: www.gitex-europe.com