HKC to Debut Cutting-Edge Display Technologies at Computex 2025, Setting a New Standard for Visual Excellence

HKC @ Computex 2025 – Quick Summary

• World‘s First 750Hz Monitor

HKC debuts the ANT257PF, pushing esports performance to new heights with an ultra-smooth 750Hz refresh rate.

• MiniLED Powerhouse – G32M12Max

Combining 4K, 240Hz, HDR1400, and 9,000+ dimming zones, this monitor redefines immersive gaming visuals.

• AI-Enhanced OLED Displays

GS27UK and GS27QH bring ultra-fast response times, AI picture tuning, and up to 500Hz refresh rates for next-gen esports.

• 8K Creator Display – T9000 Ultra

Designed for professionals, the T9000 offers precise color accuracy and 8K detail tailored for high-end production needs.

• Portable Gaming Kit – BG15

A full mobile esports setup packed into one case, perfect for gamers on the go.

• Three Trends at the Core

HKC highlights breakthroughs in hardware, AI-display integration, and seamless blending of gaming, creative, and mobile use cases.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HKC, a leading innovator in display technology, is set to showcase its full portfolio of next-generation products at Computex 2025, one of the world’s premier technology trade shows. From ultra-high refresh rate gaming monitors to professional-grade creative displays and portable gaming ecosystems, HKC will unveil breakthrough innovations that redefine the visual experience across a variety of user scenarios.



*COMPUTEX 2025 HKC N1113a 4F, Hall 1

Global Debut of the World’s First 750Hz Gaming Monitor

At the forefront of HKC’s exhibition is the global launch of the ANT257PF, the world’s first 750Hz refresh rate esports monitor under its Ant Esports brand. Featuring a lightning-fast 1ms response time, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 400 certification, the ANT257PF delivers an unparalleled, ultra-fluid experience tailored for elite competitive gaming.

MiniLED Redefined: G32M12Max Elevates Gaming Display Performance

Also headlining the booth is the G32M12Max, a MiniLED flagship gaming monitor boasting over 9,000 dimming zones and HDR1400 high dynamic range. Paired with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, the G32M12Max sets a new bar for contrast precision, deep blacks, and radiant highlights. With 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, it provides professional-level color fidelity in fast-paced game scenarios.

OLED Meets AI: GS27UK and GS27QH Deliver the Future of Esports Displays

HKC continues to push boundaries with the GS27UK, a groundbreaking QD-OLED esports monitor that integrates AI-PQ (Picture Quality) enhancements for lifelike color accuracy. With an ultra-low 0.03ms response time and dual-mode refresh capability (switching between 4K 240Hz and FHD 320Hz), it offers flexible, top-tier performance for competitive gamers.

Joining the OLED lineup is the GS27QH, featuring a 2K resolution, an industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate, and the same blistering 0.03ms GTG response. This display is engineered to virtually eliminate motion blur, making it the ultimate weapon for professional esports athletes.

8K Professional Creative Monitor: T9000 Ultra

For digital content creators, HKC introduces the T9000 Ultra, a 32-inch 8K monitor with a pixel density of 275 PPI, delivering ultra-fine detail rendering. Supporting 92% BT2020 and 99% AdobeRGB color gamuts, the T9000 Ultra meets the stringent demands of professional color grading and creative production. It also features M-BOOK color mode tailored for macOS workflows and an array of versatile connectivity options.

Portable Gaming Ecosystem: The All-in-One BG15 Esports Kit

HKC will also debut the BG15, a portable esports equipment kit designed for gamers on the move. Housed in a custom rolling case, the kit includes a 23.8-inch FHD 240Hz display, high-fidelity low-latency gaming headset, 68-key magnetic mechanical keyboard, and 8,000Hz wireless gaming mouse—offering a complete mobile gaming setup for LAN parties, travel, or tournament prep.

A New Era in Display Innovation

From the world’s first 750Hz monitor to flagship MiniLED and QD-OLED displays, HKC’s Computex 2025 lineup showcases three major trends shaping the future of the display industry:

Continuous breakthrough in hardware specifications

Deep integration of AI with display technologies

Blurring of boundaries between usage scenarios

As Computex 2025 opens its doors, HKC is poised to captivate global audiences with its forward-thinking innovations. With a mission to drive display technology to new heights, HKC proudly brings “Made in China” engineering excellence to the center stage of the global tech arena.

Visit HKC at Computex 2025 from May 20–24 and experience the future of visual technology.

About HKC&KOORUI

HKC Corporation, a China-originated global innovator in semiconductor display technologies, specializes in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of advanced display panels and smart connected devices. Our comprehensive portfolio includes TV and IT display solutions across all size segments, smart TVs, monitors and IoT-enabled displays, powering applications from consumer electronics to industrial IoT ecosystems. Looking ahead, HKC will further strengthen its R&D capabilities, with focused investments on innovation breakthroughs and industrial implementation of next-generation semiconductor display technologies. We will continuously enhance product performance to secure leadership in premium display panel markets both domestically and internationally. Concurrently, by capitalizing on the transformative opportunities created through the convergence of 5G, AI and IoT technologies, we will accelerate our IoT transformation strategy. This will enable us to develop a robust ecosystem of smart connected products, ultimately bringing to life our vision of “Displays Everywhere.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.hkcglobal.net

Koorui Technology Co., Ltd., a key player in China’s semiconductor display industry, operates under the HKC Group and specializes in the design, R&D, and sales of electronic products. Established on Youth Day, May 4, 2021, Koorui serves as HKC’s flagship brand for international markets, enjoying strong popularity and deep consumer appreciation overseas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.koorui.net/