Industry First: XGRIDS Debuts AI-Powered 3DGS Scan-to-BIM Plugin for Revit at Autodesk DevCon Europe 2025

End-to-end hardware + software solution cuts modeling time by 70-90%, maintains cm-level accuracy, and eliminates rework.

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Autodesk DevCon Europe 2025, XGRIDS today launched LCC for Revit, the AI-driven plugin integrating 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS) technology with Autodesk Revit. Developed in partnership with Autodesk, this innovation delivers scan-to-BIM automation that achieves 70% efficiency improvements while maintaining 3cm accuracy.



Michael Beale, Autodesk Software Engineer, is introducing co-developed solution

LCC for Revit connects Revit with XGRIDS’ LCC (Lixel CyberColor) models, which combine LiDAR and visual data captured by XGRIDS’ Lixel mobile scanning devices. The Lixel solution replaces manual measurements with mobile scanning, then uses AI to detect and extract building elements from the photorealistic models created using the scan data. This cuts modeling time by automating the creation of walls, doors, and windows directly in Revit—transforming physical buildings into BIM models in a single coordinated workflow without requiring modelers to individually measure and recreate each element.

“The construction industry needs tools that understand both the precision of scan data and the intelligence of BIM workflows,” said Sunny Liao, Director of Global Business at XGRIDS. “LCC for Revit represents the practical convergence of spatial intelligence and design intent.”

Key capabilities:

Real-Time Integration : Live synchronization between Revit and LCC Viewer for instant BIM model updates

: Live synchronization between Revit and LCC Viewer for instant BIM model updates AI-Assisted Modeling : Automated creation of levels, walls, doors, and windows using semantic data

: Automated creation of levels, walls, doors, and windows using semantic data Point Cloud Overlay: Semantic point cloud visualization overlaid with BIM models for verification

XGRIDS’ proprietary spatial intelligence algorithms embed semantic data in LCC models, powering one-click Revit component creation while enabling teams to seamlessly transition through design, construction, monitoring, and delivery phases with photorealistic 3DGS visualization and parametric BIM modeling.

The LCC for Revit plugin will be available on the Autodesk App Store by the end of May 2025, supporting Revit 2025 and later versions.

XGRIDS develops spatial intelligence solutions spanning capture hardware, 3D reconstruction software, and AI-driven integrations with industry-standard workflows. The company’s innovations bridge physical and digital realities across construction, media, and emerging industries.

