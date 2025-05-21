SK Networks President Sunghwan Choi encounters former UK Prime Minister

Held a breakfast meeting with ex-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to South Korea and discussed exchanges and AI cooperation between both nations.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK Networks, aiming to evolve into an “AI-focused business holding company”, is intensifying its initiatives to enhance collaboration and expand its operations through a global network. In this context, Sunghwan Choi, President & COO of SK Networks, who has been steering the tech-focused AI operations of the headquarters and its subsidiaries, reportedly met with former UK Prime Minister Sunak to explore methods for improving exchanges and corporate collaboration between the two nations.



SK Networks President & COO Sunghwan Choi, left, and former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have discussed plans for bilateral cooperation and business partnerships in a meeting on May 20

As stated by company representatives, this Tuesday at The Shilla Seoul, President Choi and former Prime Minister Sunak held a breakfast meeting to exchange global trends and discuss AI and other technological collaborations between nations and corporations. SK Networks founded Hico Capital (now SK Networks Americas) in Silicon Valley, USA, in 2020. The company has been concentrating on global investments in and partnerships with technology firms centered around Hicosystem, the human network associated with future expansion sectors. The opportunity for an unexpected in-person meeting between Rishi Sunak, who visited South Korea for an international conference, and Sunghwan Choi is believed to stem from this network.

During this meeting, the pair shared perspectives on the current state of the global economy. They also discussed approaches to enhance relations between the two countries from the viewpoints of a politician and a business leader, as well as the possibilities and examples of AI collaboration at both national and corporate levels. In this context, President Choi presented innovative AI-based cases and global strategies from SK Group and SK Networks, expressing optimism that, in line with current trends, the company’s AI endeavors would grow in the UK and across Europe, aiding the advancement of human civilization.

The industry has high expectations for the future potential of SK Networks, which is evolving into an AI company. In particular, NAMUHx held a showcase last month and received a favorable response from participants for its groundbreaking air purification and vital sign monitoring capabilities powered by AI. The brand intends to expand into the international market, including the US and Malaysia, following its official launch in Korea in July. It was established from the resources of SK Magic and is strategically overseen by SK Networks. NAMUHx manages its brand communication independently, emphasizing innovative technologies and services that differentiate it from SK Magic’s existing products. PhnyX Lab, an AI startup comprised of Silicon valley talent, introduced a modular RAG (retrieval augmented generation) solution for the pharmaceutical sector named Cheiron at the end of last year and is preparing for market growth by forming tailored partnerships with businesses. The heads of SK Magic and PhnyX Lab attended the meeting alongside President Choi and former Prime Minister Sunak. Former Prime Minister Sunak stated, “AI holds the key to transforming the future of drug development. It promises new levels of speed and precision that could help hundreds of millions of patients around the world.” He added, “Phynx Lab’s Cherion looks like the kind of technology that has the potential to play an important part in this revolution.”

SK Networks’ efforts in collaborating and partnering with prominent global personalities and firms are expected to enhance its position as an AI enterprise.