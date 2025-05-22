Ultra-slim and highly intelligent: Roborock brings the Saros 10R to Australia

Roborock’s slimmest model yet is designed to tackle family mess with precision and ease, marking a new era of household cleaning.

SYDNEY, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics, has officially launched its latest robotic vacuum for its flagship Saros series – the Roborock Saros 10R – in Australia. Following the model’s launch earlier this year at CES 2025, after much anticipation Aussie households can now experience the intelligent cleaning power of Roborock’s slimmest robot vacuum yet — which is available from Roborock’s Official Online Store and Amazon Australia from today.

Designed to easily glide under furniture and into tight corners, the Saros 10R is built for the realities of busy family life — effortlessly handling tangled cords, crumbs and clutter with powerful suction and intelligent design. That same performance extends to pet-friendly homes too, with the Dual Anti-Tangle System delivering a 100% hair removal rate and zero tangling[1] — making it ideal for the more than two-thirds[2] of Aussie households that own a pet.

Smarter navigation for stress-free cleaning

Forget bumping into furniture or getting stuck on stray toys — the Saros 10R uses Roborock’s most advanced navigation system yet, StarSight™ 2.0. Powered by AI and a combination of smart sensors and cameras, it can spot and dodge up to 108 different household objects[1], from socks to charging cables.

Plus, the Saros 10R’s VertiBeam™ Obstacle Avoidance helps it navigate these obstacles more effectively, using an additional vertical laser to improve its field of vision. This means fewer bumps into skirting boards, furniture, and cables, keeping your home intact while ensuring a more thorough clean, especially around edges and tight spaces.

Ultra-slim body meets big power

At just 7.98cm tall, the Saros 10R is Roborock’s slimmest robot vacuum ever – designed to glide under low-profile furniture like beds, sofas, and sideboards. Despite its compact form, it delivers serious performance:

20,000Pa HyperForce® suction [3] – tackles embedded dust and pet hair with ease.

tackles embedded dust and pet hair with ease. AdaptiLift™ Chassis – automatically raises the vacuum by up to 10mm [1] to handle rugs, thresholds (up to 4cm), and uneven flooring.

automatically raises the vacuum by up to 10mm to handle rugs, thresholds (up to 4cm), and uneven flooring. Dual Anti-Tangle System – combines a DuoDivide® main brush and FlexiArm Riser side brush to capture hair and debris while minimising maintenance.

Mopping made easy with smart lift function

The Saros 10R doesn’t just vacuum – it mops too. Its dual spinning mops scrub hard floors with precision, then lift automatically when crossing carpets or transitioning between rooms. This prevents cross-contamination and keeps clean areas from being re-soiled. Perfect for busy households, pet owners, or anyone wanting a true 2-in-1 clean with zero hassle.

The ultimate all-in-one charging and cleaning hub

To complete the hands-free experience, the Saros 10R is compatible with the new Multifunctional Dock 4.0, which introduces significant upgrades to further streamline the user experience. Key features include:

80°C hot water mop washing [ 1] – for more hygienic cleaning

for more hygienic cleaning Auto mop removal – detaches mops when switching to vacuum-only mode or carpet cleaning

detaches mops when switching to vacuum-only mode or carpet cleaning Fast charge (2.5 hours) [ 1] – gets the vacuum back to work quickly

gets the vacuum back to work quickly Smart power management – only charges what’s needed and supports off-peak scheduling

Together, these features reduce user input and increase cleaning efficiency, ensuring the Saros 10R is always ready to go.

Smarter app, smarter routines

With the Roborock app’s latest update, users gain more control than ever before. Roborock SmartPlan® 2.0 leverages AI and usage history to automatically adjust cleaning settings such as suction power, water volume, and even the cleaning route. The app also introduces convenient custom modes, automated mop washing after cleaning wet areas like kitchens and bathrooms, and compatibility with Apple Watch, smart widgets, and voice assistants – including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Siri Shortcuts, and Roborock’s own “Hello, Rocky!” voice control.

Pricing and Availability

The Roborock Saros 10R will be available in Australia from 22 May 2025 through Roborock’s Official Online Store and Amazon Australia , at a RRP of $2,899 AUD.

For more information, visit: https://au.roborock.com

-ENDS-

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leader in smart appliances, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and Australia, Roborock is committed to simplifying the way the world cleans. For more information, visit: https://au.roborock.com .

[1] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary due to

environmental factors and software updates.

[2] RSPCA Australia knowledgebase

[3] Suction power values may vary by country or region. Please refer to information from your purchase channel for accurate details. Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary due to environmental factors and software updates.