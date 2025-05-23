Japan’s Princess Aiko to Visit Laos in First Official Overseas Trip

Princess Aiko of Japan will visit Laos in November, marking her first official overseas engagement. The visit commemorates the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, which were established in 1955.

During her trip, Princess Aiko is expected to meet with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and attend a commemorative ceremony. The exact date of her visit has not yet been announced.

The daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Princess Aiko, currently works at the Japanese Red Cross Society and has been gradually taking on more public duties.

While this will be her first official diplomatic trip abroad, she has previously traveled overseas for personal and educational purposes. These include a family trip to the Netherlands in 2006 and a summer study program in the United Kingdom in 2018.

The Japanese Imperial Family has made three previous visits to Laos.

In 1999, Prince and Princess Akishino visited on a goodwill mission. In 2010, Prince Akishino returned with Princess Mako for a cultural and research-focused visit. In 2012, then-Crown Prince Naruhito (now Emperor) visited to observe development projects and meet with Lao leaders.