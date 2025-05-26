Laos Festival 2025 Brings Cultural Celebration to Tokyo

From 24 to 25 May, Japan celebrated the Laos Festival 2025 at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Japan. With the theme “Laos You Can Visit in a Day,” the event offered a cultural experience that allowed Japanese visitors to immerse themselves in Lao traditions, cuisine, music, and language.

Designed as a “visitor-participation Laos festival,” the two-day event featured a wide range of interactive activities.

Highlights included the traditional Baci ceremony, where a Lao monk tied sacred threads around visitors’ wrists while offering blessings. Visitors also had the chance to join a Lao dance workshop and take part in Lao language lessons.

One of the most popular attractions was a parade recreating the Lao Rocket Festival, held three times each day, which welcomed public participation.

The festival concluded with a special prayer by a Lao monk during the grand finale, wishing happiness and prosperity to all attendees.

Food and drink booths showcased Lao culinary delights rarely found in Japan. Attendees enjoyed signature dishes alongside Beer Lao, which has won a gold medal at the World Beer Competition. A product fair featured a range of Laotian goods, including silk skirts and shirts, herbal teas, coffee, handmade crafts, and ethnic clothing.

Entertainment was a central part of the festival, with live performances by artists from both Laos and Japan. The main stage featured traditional dances performed by the Lao government troupe and musical sets using ethnic instruments such as the khene. A satellite stage hosted additional cultural performances, including Laotian songs and interactive shows for children.

Families were also catered for with a “kids’ corner,” which included a play area, cultural crafts, and eco-bag making activities. The festival placed strong emphasis on environmental consciousness, with cleaning and beautification activities led by volunteers, including students from Sakura International High School. The event’s Eco Station promoted sustainability throughout the grounds.

As both countries mark 70 years of diplomatic ties, the event served as a platform to promote mutual understanding and closer people-to-people connections.