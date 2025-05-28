CGTN: Sci-fi becomes reality: China’s groundbreaking humanoid fighting championship captivates global audiences

China Media Group debuted the world’s first humanoid robot combat event in Hangzhou on May 25, 2025, showcasing bots performing martial arts moves learned from motion-captured fighters. Celebrated as a tech milestone, the competition merges innovation with spectacle, signaling China’s ambition to lead the robotics industry and pioneer real-world applications.



BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2025 – China Media Group (CMG) unveiled the world’s inaugural humanoid robot fighting competition on Sunday in Hangzhou City, east China’s Zhejiang Province, marking a milestone in robotics innovation.

Dubbed the “Mech Combat Arena Competition,” this high-energy event showcased robots engaging in choreographed combat, performing moves like jabs, uppercuts and kicks. As part of CMG’s broader World Robot Competition Series – which includes robot football and basketball – the tournament blends education and entertainment, aiming to popularize cutting-edge robotics through immersive, theme-based spectacles.

How robots learned to fight

Behind the robots’ seemingly effortless martial prowess lies a meticulous development process: the bots learn from human “shifus.”

Engineers collaborated with professional fighters to capture motion data from key body joints during real combat maneuvers. This data was then integrated into the robots’ AI-backed control systems, followed by extensive testing and refinement to ensure stability and fluidity.

The result? Machines capable of dynamic, human-like agility under intense duress – a testament to advancements in motion planning and real-time balance control.

Two robots fight on stage during the world’s first humanoid robot fighting competition, Hangzhou City, east China’s Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2025. /China Media Group

Experts laud breakthroughs and future potential

The competition has drawn praise from industry leaders for pushing technological boundaries. Liu Tai, deputy chief engineer at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, called the event “a thrilling demonstration of stability and coordination in high-intensity scenarios,” highlighting its role in bridging scientific progress with industrial application.

Meanwhile, Sun Tizhong, an official in charge of future industries development in Zhejiang Province, emphasized the region’s strategic focus on humanoid robotics, citing its “explosive potential” and noting Zhejiang’s 2024 action plan to foster cross-sector collaboration in the field.

Global audiences embrace the robotic revolution

The tournament resonated far beyond the Chinese mainland. Media outlets in China’s Taiwan region hailed it as turning “sci-fi into reality,” while Taipei youths praised CMG for transforming complex topics like productivity innovation into accessible public discourse. On social media, international viewers flooded CGTN’s YouTube channel with enthusiastic reactions:

“This is just the start. Imagine in five years with all the crazy tech advancements.”

“Soon this will become a new world sporting event.”

“The fact that they chose to include kicks… and generally pull it off is impressive.”

“American dreams, all comes true in China.”

From showbiz to real-world applications

The Hangzhou showdown follows April’s historic humanoid robot half-marathon in Beijing, where the Tiangong Ultra robot completed 21 kilometers in under three hours.

While still a collaborative experiment rather than a pure competition, the race underscored broader ambitions. As engineer Cheng Xuemei noted, the technology behind these feats could revolutionize elder care, hazardous environment operations and industrial automation.

With China projected to produce over 10,000 humanoid robots by 2025 – claiming more than half the global market – the nation’s robotics sector appears poised to reshape both industry and daily life worldwide.

