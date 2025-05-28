Huya Launches Vietnam’s First College Music Competition: “Rising-Z”

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huya Inc., in partnership with Guangzhou Broadcasting Network and Zing Mp3, is excited to launch the first-ever “Rising-Z” music competition for college students in Vietnam. This flagship event, part of the “Year of China-Vietnam Cultural Exchange,” is designed to foster closer cultural ties between young people from both countries.

As the signature youth cultural brand of Guangzhou Broadcasting Network, “Can Sing” has captivated millions of students across the Greater Bay Area over the past three years. By integrating culture, tourism, and music, the event has become a driving force for local cultural tourism, recognized as a key part of Guangzhou’s 2025 “Greater Bay Area Music Festival.” Now, in 2025, Huya Live is joining forces with “Can Sing” to spotlight regional cultural fusion, empower young musicians, and expand international outreach, showcasing the creativity and energy of youth culture from the Greater Bay Area to Southeast Asia.



2025 Rising-Z Official Competition Ambassador – Vietnam’s first virtual idol group V2

Huya Live will exclusively oversee the Vietnam regional auditions, while Zing Mp3—the country’s biggest music streaming platform—will serve as the exclusive music partner. With music at its core and a fresh street dance twist, “Rising-Z” promises to create a vibrant and inspiring stage for Vietnamese college students. More than just a competition, “Rising-Z” stands for the “rising Generation Z” and represents a “musical bridge” that connects cultures. Through original works and bilingual covers of classic Chinese and Vietnamese songs, the event aims to spark a new era of creative collaboration among young artists from both countries.



The lineup of Sino-Vietnam international jury led by ĐồNG QUANG VINH

This competition applies a creative competition format combining online and offline. The Sino-Vietnam International Jury is specially invited, including: DONG QUANG VINH (ĐồNG QUANG VINH) – the music director and permanent conductor of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre – Vietnam New Vitality National Orchestra; Truong Gia Quyen – Professor of the Chinese Department of Social Sciences and Humanities of the Ho Chi Minh City National University, Zhao Chufeng – A&R and Producer of Sony Music Entertainment China, etc.

This marks Huya Live’s very first venture as a primary organizer of an international music exchange event. Drawing on deep networks among overseas colleges and local partners, Huya Live is setting a new standard for cross-border music and cultural collaborations—working closely with government agencies and leading platforms in both China and Vietnam to open a new chapter in youth cultural exchange.

In terms of the schedule arrangement, The Vietnam auditions will begin on June 1st. Vietnamese music enthusiasts will move through auditions, semi-finals, finals, and online voting throughout July and August, with the regional champion crowned in Ho Chi Minh City. Winners will travel to Guangzhou, China, in late September for the grand finale—vying for the title of the brightest rising star among Chinese and Vietnamese youth. They will also have a chance to participate in music exchange trips, performances, and study tours in China, guided by distinguished university mentors—unlocking their full potential and even earning opportunities to officially release their music.

A Huya representative shared: “With China and Vietnam deepening youth exchanges, Huya is committed to using music to build a Vietnam College Alliance in collaboration with government partners over the next three years—creating a new platform for ASEAN youth to connect across borders. By localizing our event and embracing interactive, youth-driven entertainment, we aim to build a lasting bond with Generation Z throughout Southeast Asia.”