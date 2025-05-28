“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR — Registration Open for Summer 2025 Edition (July 9 to 11, 2025)

TOKYO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RX Japan Ltd. announces that the 10th “JAPAN‘S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR — Summer Edition — is set to take place from July 9 to 11, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, welcoming global buyers and food industry professionals to explore Japan‘s high-quality food offerings. Registration is now open ( https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb/visit/regi.html ).

Launched in 2017, the show is organized by RX Japan Ltd. and co-organized by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) with support from Japan‘s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The event helps boost exports by linking global buyers with Japanese food producers.

This year, the show expects participants from over 60 countries, including importers, supermarkets, restaurants, and wholesalers. The event offers a direct platform for discovering and sourcing a wide variety of Japanese food products, both traditional and innovative.

Over 3,700 products will be showcased, covering everything from sake, tea, and confectionery to regional specialties, seafood, meat, and processed foods.

What to Expect in 2025:

– 700+ exhibitors showcasing a rich lineup of products

– Attendees can sample products on-site, allowing for better evaluation and informed purchasing decisions.

– Seminars will be held throughout the event, providing valuable insights into the latest trends in Japan‘s food industry.

Overcoming Language Barriers in Japanese Food Business

When doing business in Japan, one common challenge international buyers face is the language barrier. To address this, show management ensures a smooth and accessible experience: all exhibitors are export-focused and provide English-speaking staff. Product details, pricing, and other materials are provided in English to ensure a smooth experience for overseas buyers. Whether the buyer is new to Japanese food sourcing or an experienced importer, the event makes the process easy and productive.

Maximize Participants’ Visit with the Appointment Booking System

A unique benefit of the event is the “Appointment Booking System,” which allows visitors to:

– Pre-book meetings with exhibitors

– Access a personalized portal (“My Page”) to manage schedules

– Contact exhibitors directly before the show

This feature streamlines visits, reduces wait times, and boosts business efficiency.

Hosted Buyer Program — Now Accepting Applications

Qualified international buyers can take advantage of the Hosted Buyer Program, designed to support high-level sourcing and facilitate effective business matching.

Benefits include:

– Complimentary hotel accommodation during the show period

– Pre-arranged business meetings with exhibitors

– Access to exclusive lounge

– Early access to the Appointment Booking System

This program is open to buyers who meet specific criteria, such as business profile, purchase volume, and decision-making authority. All applications will be reviewed individually, and show management reserves the right to select eligible participants.

For more details: https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit/hosted-buyers.html

Event Overview:

– Dates: July 9-11, 2025

– Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

– Registration Link: https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb/visit/regi.html

– Website: https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html

– Organizer: RX Japan Ltd.

– Co-organizer: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

– Supported by: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan

This fair is the perfect gateway for discovering Japanese food products and expanding the sourcing network in Asia. The organizer hopes buyers will take this opportunity — entry badge registration form: https://www.jfex.jp/sum/en-gb/register.html?cat=visitor&ct=U2FsdGVkX1+py0YZf7lPGzL6IpkS4mIWXzdgziMMCq4=