NX China Acquires GDP Certification for Shanghai and Lianyungang Facilities

TOKYO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter “NX China”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for air and ocean freight forwarding of pharmaceutical products at facilities in Shanghai and Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, effective Friday, February 21, 2025.

China’s pharmaceutical market is second only to the U.S.’s in scale, and it is expected to see further growth due to an aging population and rising per capita income. To serve this rapidly expanding pharmaceutical market by providing high-quality and uniform pharmaceutical logistics services that accord with quality standards, NX China opened a Healthcare Branch in Shanghai in 2022. Two of that branch’s business locations recently obtained GDP certification to provide high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services to more customers.

The facility in Lianyungang, a city hosting one of China’s largest concentrations of pharmaceutical companies, enjoys a special geographical advantage in being able to ship ocean freight directly from a local port. Acquiring GDP certification enables NX China to offer its customers air and ocean freight forwarding services that meet the strictest security standards for pharmaceutical shipments. The two facilities’ locational advantages and the establishment of quality assurance systems in the process of acquiring GDP certification bolster the NX Group’s competitiveness in pharmaceutical supply chains across China and worldwide, enabling the Group to provide safer and more efficient pharmaceutical transport to its customers.

The NX Group currently operates a total of 37 GDP-certified locations in 24 countries/regions and is working to further extend its GDP network. The Group will continue stepping up its efforts in the healthcare industry, positioned as a priority industry in its management plan, and expanding and developing services globally to meet ever-more sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

