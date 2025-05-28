PLANET Developing Intelligent Industrial Networking Solutions for IoT, AIoT and ITS Applications

TAIPEI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As we see more IoT in smart cities and Intelligent Transportation Systems development in major areas across the United States, a network solution is needed to deliver fast, reliable, and secure operation. PLANET Technology has long established itself as the world’s leader in providing high-performance industrial networking solutions for a wide range of applications, and this year at COMPUTEX in Taipei, we showcased a comprehensive range of advanced networking technology to meet the demand.



About PLANET Technology

Established in 1993 and headquartered in Taiwan, PLANET has become a leading global brand in IP network transmission technology. Its product and solution portfolio includes a comprehensive range of advanced, user-friendly network technologies that support IoT, IIoT, and AIoT intelligent network infrastructures, delivering innovative and reliable enterprise and industrial networking solutions. We have established close and long-term partnerships with our clients and distribution partners in more than 160 countries. Over the years, PLANET has won numerous awards and recognitions, including multiple Taiwan Excellence Awards, and was listed in the 2024 Forbes Asia 200 Best Under a Billion.

Built to Provide High Performance in Harsh Environments

For over 30 years, PLANET has delivered rugged industrial PoE networking solutions built for high performance in harsh environments. Products like the 95W EMC-certified Managed Switch (IGS-6329-8UP2S4X) meet EN61000-6-2/-6-4 and EN50121-4 railway standards and operate in extreme temperatures and weather conditions. The new IMS-6325-5 Industrial Modular Ethernet Chassis Switch adds scalability and sustainability with interchangeable modules that support easy upgrades and component reuse.

To advance industrial automation, PLANET offers protocol-based networking solutions, including a Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) 10G Managed Switch, Modbus TCP, PROFINET, Serial Device Servers, and EtherCAT, forming a secure, high-speed foundation for intelligent manufacturing systems.

Secure Network for the Future of Smart Cities and ITS

As cities increasingly adopt intelligent networking, PLANET introduced 802.3bt 95W PoE devices with 2.5G/10G capabilities to support the expansion of wireless connectivity. Paired with 5G NR Cellular Gateway, Outdoor Unit (ODU), or Wi-Fi VPN Security Router, these devices enable the delivery of high-performance, secure data transmission for large-scale applications such as healthcare and commercial construction.

PLANET’s Industrial PoE Managed Switches are ideal for surveillance systems that demand reliable and stable network performance. Equipped with Intelligent PoE Management, these switches can monitor power usage, schedule PoE delivery, and perform PD alive checks to automatically reboot unresponsive devices, such as IP cameras, ensuring continuous and efficient operation.

To meet the evolving needs of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), PLANET’s new ITS Series Industrial L3 PoE Managed Switches comply with EN50155, EN45545-2, and IEC 61373 standards. With rugged features like 10G M12 ports, bypass relay, and ERPS for network redundancy, they ensure stable operations in railways and other transportation systems.

Efficiently Manage All Connected Networking Devices

PLANET networking devices can be centrally managed through the Universal Network Management Central Controller (UNC-NMS), the Enterprise-class Universal Network Management Controller (NMS-500/NMS-1000V), and the innovative NMSViewerPro app. These tools enable administrators to efficiently manage devices via the cloud, analyze big data in real time, and enhance computing efficiency, cybersecurity, and energy-saving performance, supporting carbon reduction goals. All these features can further be managed flexibly with the new CloudNMS, which utilizes a secure cloud server for admins to monitor the network without the need to be linked to a management controller.

Pioneering Sustainable Networking Solutions

Demonstrating leadership in sustainability, PLANET integrates AIoT with energy-efficient network systems. Its AIoT Application Server supports protocols such as LoRa, Wi-Fi, HaLow, and Modbus for real-time data status, energy consumption, ESG reporting, and renewable energy monitoring.

PLANET is also the first in the industry to launch a Renewable Power PoE Managed Switch (BSP-360), enabling off-grid operations by powering networks with renewable energy, a major step toward carbon neutrality and power independence.

Committed to ESG and Sustainable Development

Since its founding, PLANET has actively championed ESG values to drive sustainable corporate development. The company emphasizes strong corporate governance, environmental sustainability, and social engagement, working toward goals such as 2050 Net Zero Carbon Emissions, a sustainable supply chain, and biodiversity protection. Throughout the years PLANET has achieved several major milestones including ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint verified, ISO 14064-1 greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory verified, the highest B score among global SMEs in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and also its first Climate and Nature Report has been assured with the highest maturity based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, just to name a few. PLANET’s ESG efforts have earned multiple honors, including the Excellent Corporate in CSR, Top 1 in Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, and the Humane Entrepreneurship Award. Looking ahead, PLANET remains dedicated to a long-term, strategic commitment to global citizenship and sustainable value creation.

