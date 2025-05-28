World’s First! 100 Autonomous, All-Electric Mining Trucks Officially Begin Operations at Huaneng Yimin Mine

XCMG Delivers 100 All-Electric, Autonomous Mining Trucks to Yimin Mine, Pioneering Global Zero-Carbon Mining

In a landmark achievement for sustainable mining, ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has successfully delivered 100 units of all-electric, unmanned mining trucks to the Huaneng Yimin Open-Pit Coal Mine in Inner Mongolia, China. This milestone establishes the Yimin Mine as the world's first mining site to operate a fleet of 100 zero-carbon, fully autonomous electric haul trucks, marking a transformative leap in green and intelligent mining practices.



World’s First! 100 Autonomous, All-Electric Mining Trucks, Delivered by XCMG, Officially Begin Operations at Huaneng Yimin Mine.

“This initiative represents a convergence of energy, technological, equipment, and commercial revolutions,” Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, hailed the project as a triumph of cross-industry collaboration. “By partnering with industry leaders, XCMG has delivered a world-class blueprint for global green, intelligent mining. Starting with autonomous electric trucks, we will expand to unmanned excavators, drilling rigs, and loaders, creating a comprehensive zero-carbon, unmanned mining ecosystem.”

The world’s first fleet of 100 all-electric and autonomous mining trucks is the world’s first integrated system combining smart battery-swapping technology, autonomous vehicle clusters, and green energy solutions. The system incorporates cutting-edge innovations such as unmanned driving, 5G connectivity, AI-powered safety management, and photovoltaic-generated electricity.

The autonomous, all electric mining trucks have achieved high-efficiency performance benchmarks:

Extreme Weather Resilience : Operate seamlessly in temperatures as low as -40°C, supporting round-the-clock operations.

: Operate seamlessly in temperatures as low as -40°C, supporting round-the-clock operations. Rapid Battery Swapping : Fully automated battery replacement in under 6 minutes.

: Fully automated battery replacement in under 6 minutes. Superior Productivity: 120% efficiency compared to traditional manned fleets.

Annually, the 100-vehicle fleet will replace over 15,000 tons of diesel consumption and reduce CO 2 emissions by 48,000 tons, underscoring its role in combating climate change.

Li Shuxue, Chairman of Huaneng Inner Mongolia East Energy Co., Ltd., emphasized the project’s broader significance: “This fully domestic, zero-carbon solution empowers mining with AI, enhances safety, and accelerates the industry’s digital transformation. It is a pivotal step toward overcoming reliance on imported heavy equipment and advancing China’s high-quality development in mining.”

XCMG remains committed to driving the future of mining through digitalization, intelligent innovation, and sustainable practices. By fostering strategic partnerships and sharing expertise, the company aims to set new global standards for smart, zero-carbon mining while contributing innovative solutions to the world.