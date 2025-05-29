Agoda and Tourism Malaysia Join Forces to Elevate Malaysia’s Global Tourism Appeal for Visit Malaysia 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda and Tourism Malaysia have entered into a strategic collaboration to position Malaysia as a top travel destination in Southeast Asia, aligning with the national campaign for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026). This partnership aims to leverage Agoda’s digital prowess to highlight Malaysia’s diverse attractions to a global audience.

Under a newly signed 2-year Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC), Agoda and Tourism Malaysia will roll out a series of targeted digital campaigns. These initiatives will offer travellers comprehensive insights into Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and urban experiences. By utilizing its digital platform and social media channels, Agoda will bring Malaysia’s unique offerings, from its culinary delights to its scenic wonders, to the forefront of international travel.

The collaboration also supports Tourism Malaysia’s goal of attracting 45 million international visitor arrivals this year. Agoda will share its vast global travel insights to benefit Tourism Malaysia’s policy planning and bolster existing promotional efforts, focusing on both international and domestic travellers.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia at Agoda, shared, “This partnership underscores Agoda’s dedication to connecting Malaysia with travellers worldwide through our innovative technology and engaging content. We’re excited to collaborate with Tourism Malaysia to showcase the market’s unique attractions, including its lush rainforests and rich cultural heritage.”

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, added, “Embracing digitalization, we value our partnership with Agoda, a global digital platform, to leverage its industry expertise and innovative travel promotion strategies. Together, we are confident in attracting tourists and achieving our VM2026 objectives.”

Both parties are committed to sharing best practices and insights through joint workshops focusing on traveller behaviour and sustainable tourism development. This collaboration aims to enhance user experiences and help travellers explore Malaysia’s diverse destinations.

The partnership not only highlights Agoda and Tourism Malaysia’s commitment to making VM2026 a success but also serves as a catalyst for Malaysia’s tourism industry growth. For great value deals on Malaysia travel, visit Agoda’s website or download Agoda’s mobile app.