Avinox Unveils 2025 Major Firmware Updates, Setting New Heights of e-MTB Performance

More Power, More Control, More Customization

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avinox, the e-bike drive system brand that enables riders to tackle complex rides with ease, today announces the rollout of significant 2025 firmware updates with its latest device version V00.11.03.04 and the new Avinox Ride App version v1.3.3, delivering enhanced power, greater control, and a suite of intelligent features designed to elevate the riding experience for eMTB riders worldwide.



Avinox Drive System

“With our 2025 firmware releases, we’re not just increasing the adjustable peak power—we’re giving riders more freedom to shape how their drive system behaves,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox. “These updates reflect our commitment to delivering meaningful innovations that enhance performance, protect components, and make the ride feel more intuitive, responsive, and personalized.”

More Power Where It Counts

Riders can now choose to adjust to 1,000 watts of peak power in Auto, Trail, and Turbo modes—a 17.6% increase over previous performance limits. The adjustable assistance range in Trail and Turbo modes has also been expanded, giving cyclists more control without affecting pre-set configurations.

Smarter Boosts and Quicker Starts

Boost mode is now adjustable from 10 to 60 seconds, offering flexible power bursts on climbs or during sprints. A new Quick Start function enables the motor to respond more rapidly when pedaling begins—ideal for technical inclines.

Advanced Control and Customization

The updates introduce Real-Time Tune, a feature allowing riders to use wireless controllers to increase or decrease assist levels on the fly within the current mode. Assist modes can now be reordered, hidden, or renamed, and the control display supports up to 8 data items, including bar and line charts, a stopwatch, and visualizations.

In addition, the system now supports:

SmoothShift (Sram X0 Eagle Transmission Derailleur required): allows gear shifting during coasting using the AXS controller, enhancing control without pedaling. When a gear shifting is detected, torque will be reduced to achieve chain protection and extend its lifespan (needs to be enabled manually).

(Sram X0 Eagle Transmission Derailleur required): allows gear shifting during coasting using the AXS controller, enhancing control without pedaling. When a gear shifting is detected, torque will be reduced to achieve chain protection and extend its lifespan (needs to be enabled manually). Control Center : monitor bike status, record data, and manage accessories directly from the onboard display.

: monitor bike status, record data, and manage accessories directly from the onboard display. Custom charging limits: Users can now select battery charge thresholds of 70%, 80%, 95%, or 100%, balancing longevity and range.

Improved App Experience and Connectivity

The New Avinox Ride App v1.3.3 introduces enhanced UI consistency, the ability to delete ride data, improved Strava synchronization, and historical accident movement viewing. It also supports password security upgrades with six-digit authentication and a 30-second screen lock after multiple failed attempts.

Bluetooth compatibility has been refined, ensuring stability when setting drivetrain parameters and improving ride data consistency between the app and display.

Update Instructions

These updates are available through the New Avinox Ride App version v1.3.3, and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Riders are encouraged to update their systems to take full advantage of these new features. For optimal performance, riders need to update both the app and drive unit simultaneously.

For more information and to download the latest firmware, please visit the Avinox download center: https://www.avinox-ebike.com/avinox-system/downloads

About Avinox

Avinox is dedicated to advancing electric mobility through innovative drive systems that offer superior performance and user-centric features. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously enhance our products, ensuring riders experience the best in e-mobility technology.

For more information, please visit our:

Website: www.avinox-ebike.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avinoxebike

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avinoxebike

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AvinoxeBike