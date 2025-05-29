Customized Electrical Components with Better Adaptability, Better Meet Customer Needs

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CHINT launched “CHINT Electric Applied Solutions for OEM” to better meet the individual needs in OEM industry, including agile manufacturing with global compliance, fast delivery, leading technical advantages, stability and safety of products, and good adaptability in special environment, such as anti-corrosion, improving product protection accuracy.

Industry customers face many challenges, such as unstable supply chains, high customization costs and poor technical adaptability. CHINT’s products have passed global standards in various regions around the world and numerous international certifications, which are tailored for local market needs, and brings multi-dimensional practical value to customers, helping customers reduce risks, enhance competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth.

Application for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) are mechanical systems that supply or remove heat, humidity, and supply outdoor air when required within a building. They consume 40% of energy consumption in many buildings and facilities depending on the business type. It is worth mentioning that some Indian, American, Chinese and European manufacturers have adopted the low-voltage components of CHINT for air conditioning applications and expressed good user experience.

A series of CHINT products have been used in HVAC system. For example, the NVF7 series VFD have a power range of 0.4kW – 630kW, available in 1-phase/3-phase 220V and 3-phase 380~480V. They can be applied in various industrial environments and applications, providing users with more flexibility and options. Three auto-tuning modes allow quick setup and adaption to diverse load characteristics; NCK3 series definite purpose contactor, specially designed for split air conditioners. Adopted quick connection terminals, comparing with traditional contactors, can realize more reliable and easier wiring.

Application for diesel generator (DG) to generate electrical power

Diesel generator (DG), also referred to as diesel genset, is an integrated system consisting of a diesel engine and an electric generator (typically an alternator) designed to generate electrical power. CHINT developed good cooperation with manufacturers in Algeria, America, India & China about low-voltage components for generator applications, providing reliable and efficient energy solutions to meet various industrial and commercial needs.

The NA8 series ACB has been verified in the systems of international top – tier diesel generator manufacturers. It features an optional vertical short busbar configuration, which ensures excellent heat – dissipation and significantly reduces the depth of the cabinet. The UVT, Shunt release, and Closing coil all support a DC24V control voltage, making them perfectly compatible with PLC control systems and ensuring safer operation; The NXC series contactors are equipped with complete accessories, such as mechanical interlocks. When switching between two power supplies, they can provide restrictions through mechanical interlocks, achieving more reliable interlock protection in addition to electrical interlocks.

Low-voltage components of CHINT for elevator applications

CHINT provides customized products for different elevator manufacturers globally, so as to meet the customized needs. In Spain and China, lots of low-voltage components of CHINT have been used for elevator applications. “Notably, the same CHINT MCBs used in elevator panels are also deployed across the entire HEDNO (Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator) network in Greece, for over five years, delivering excellent performance under demanding and often extreme operating conditions—far beyond the requirements of typical private installations”, a distributor of CHINT said.

As a star product in the elevator industry, the NB1L series RCBO has won the favor of customers with its compact size (1P+N 18mm), relieving customers from the trouble of narrow control boxes. This product has also withstood rigorous vibration resistance tests to ensure reliable operation in vibrating environments; Chint has made bold attempts in product integration and miniaturization. The NQ1 series star – delta starter completely abandons the traditional complex configuration of three contactors + time relay + thermal relay and integrates them into an all – in – one product. Compared with traditional star – delta starters, it saves 40% in volume, enabling customers to obtain smaller switchgear cabinet space and reduce material input. It eliminates the trouble of secondary wiring, reduces failure points, and saves a great deal of labor.

Through continuous technological innovation, CHINT’s products have been put into use in more countries and regions, and offer superior performance, reliability, electromagnetic compatibility, and environmental adaptability. For instance, the NA8 series can be used under temperatures from -35℃ to+70 ℃ . Integrating high breaking capacity, zero arcing and various intelligent protection functions, which ensures the reliability of contact and improves the corrosion resistance.

Localization and flexible services to meet the demands of local markets

CHINT integrates supply chains through market localization, offering smart O&M, financing, and other comprehensive services, global logistics centers support rapid response. For instance, CHINT set up local manufacturing plants for low-voltage switchgear in Egypt, Singapore, and Vietnam, agile ACB production lines in Indonesia, RMU, intelligent power T&D products and Low-voltage components in Saudi Arabia, and a localized instrument assembly line in Uganda, which helps to capture changes in market demand in real time, flexibly adjusts product strategies, and helps shorten the response time of supply chain and shorten the delivery cycle.

Complete product specifications cover the full process from equipment control to system integration, reducing customer procurement costs and time with the development of localization. And flexible service systems of CHINT ensure continuous equipment operation, providing remote monitoring, fault diagnosis, and flexible technical support. CHINT develops adaptive software and hardware through localized R&D teams, enhances product compatibility, enhances customer stickiness through flexible services, and adapts to the needs of the local market, which leads to more efficiency and lower cost for customers.

Global and local product certification for sustainable development

In addition, supported by a CNAS accredited intelligent electrical testing laboratory in CHINT, all the works of research and development are able to undergo rigorous testing for material, design evaluation and validation. Environmental chamber tests evaluate the resistance to harsh climatic changes and conditions of extreme heat, cold and thermal shock. Safety test and evaluation such as glow wire, tracking comparative indices, etc. are performed according to the highest global standards.

Achieving global and local product certification ensures all our customers and partners will easily meet markets’ expectations for safety, reliability and sustainability. Certified by CNAS and internationally recognized by UL, VDE, and CSA laboratory systems, the independently developed LIMS integrates all laboratory management functions, enabling dynamic linkage of experimental processes and resources with closed-loop traceability. Product performance has won a good reputation and continuous cooperation for CHINT in the global market. More customers have become long-term stable customers of CHINT and reached more stable cooperation with CHINT, which shows the sustainable development.

CHINT provides industrial OEM customers with highly reliable and cost-effective smart electrical and automation solutions through full industry chain integration, technological innovation, localized services, and green sustainability, driving customer business growth with global resources and proven cases.

After years of rapid development, CHINT has become the world’s leading provider of smart energy solutions for the entire industrial chain, offering products ranging from Plant to Plug. Through the integration of businesses and continuous upgrading, CHINT Global has further established its supply chain and other integrated technical services for the global market.