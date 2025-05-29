From Ancient Canal to Modern Connector: Cangzhou Drives Development in Northern China

The city’s growth strategy balances industry and livability across the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

CANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Xinhuanet:

As the first light of day breaks over Bohai Bay, casting long shadows across the cranes at the Port of Huanghua, and the waters of the Grand Canal reflect the passage of high-speed trains, Cangzhou is emerging as a key player in the regional cooperation efforts within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei corridor. By pursuing regional integration and connectivity, the city is driving industrial modernization, encouraging innovation, and improving quality of life—efforts that are reshaping the local economy and strengthening ties across northern China.

Over the past two years, Cangzhou has attracted 131 projects from Beijing and Tianjin, totaling 55.6 billion yuan (approximately $7.7 billion USD) in investment. These projects have sparked a wave of innovation and industrial activity. Meanwhile, 45 subsidiaries of central state-owned enterprises—mainly in the secondary and tertiary sectors—have expanded operations in the city. One prominent example is the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Cangzhou Biomedical Industrial Park, which adopted a regulatory model in which pharmaceutical firms based in Hebei are supervised by authorities in Beijing. The arrangement draws on Beijing’s research and development expertise and Hebei’s manufacturing capacity, reinforcing cross-regional synergies.

As a fast-rising hub in the broader regional framework, Cangzhou is positioning itself as a destination of choice for companies relocating from Beijing and Tianjin, offering a stable, business-friendly environment. Advanced technologies are taking root: the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System’s “Sky Eye” now monitors its regional operations center in Hebei, while a pilot demonstration project for membrane materials has been selected as one of the region’s top ten collaborative initiatives. Scheduled for inauguration in October, the Yanzhao Green Chemical Engineering Laboratory is set to become a major asset. The city recorded 7.4 billion yuan in technology-related contracts in 2024, marking a 131 percent year-on-year increase—a signal of accelerating momentum.

In partnership with the Xiong’an New Area, Cangzhou is expanding the Xiong’an Free Trade Zone and the adjoining Cangzhou Innovation Zone. The new Logistics Industry Center within the Xiong’an Innovation Zone is now operational, and the Port of Huanghua has opened a bonded warehouse as part of the Xiong’an–Huanghua Port container intermodal route. This shipping corridor operates under a unified “regional port pass” customs model, streamlining cross-border logistics and underlining Cangzhou’s alignment with national economic development plans. As the port positions itself as a key maritime hub in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the new logistics channel represents a concrete step forward in regional infrastructure integration and shared growth.

Major transportation upgrades are also reshaping the region. The reconstruction and expansion of the Rongwu Expressway have been completed, while the first phase of the Qugang Expressway and the new stretch of provincial highway S327—connecting Langfang and Xiong’an via Cangzhou—are now open to traffic. Additional projects in progress include the Handan–Huanghua Port Expressway, the Shijiazhuang–Hengshui–Cangzhou–Huanghua Port Intercity Railway, and new high-speed lines linking Xiong’an to Shangqiu and Tianjin to Weifang. Together, these routes position Cangzhou within a broader regional network—part of a government initiative to ensure that key destinations are accessible within 30 minutes by residents across the region—improving daily commutes and facilitating the free flow of people, capital, and innovation.

Industrial growth in Cangzhou is also accompanied by investments in public services. The city has established education partnerships between 206 local schools and institutions in Beijing and Tianjin. It is now home to 21 regional medical consortiums, boosting healthcare access and positioning Cangzhou as an attractive option for retirement. To date, 23,600 seniors from Beijing, Tianjin, and neighboring areas have relocated to the city. Over the recent May Day holiday, Cangzhou recorded more than 4 million tourist visits—a 21.3 percent increase from last year—with travelers from Beijing and Tianjin accounting for over 30 percent of the total.

Today, Cangzhou’s industrial clusters are thriving, its public services are expanding, and its economy is outpacing both provincial and national benchmarks. The city reported a gross domestic product of 472.28 billion yuan in 2024, reflecting a 5.5 percent increase year over year. Historically famed for its martial arts, acrobatics, and cast-iron lions, this ancient canal town is rapidly evolving into a modern coastal economic engine. By building on its heritage while looking outward, Cangzhou is cementing its role as a dynamic force in the ongoing transformation of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.