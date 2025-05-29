BEIJING, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

How does the Luban Workshop–an international platform named after the renowned ancient Chinese craftsman–open the “door of opportunity” for the youth of Uzbekistan? In what ways does it tailor its approach to the specific context of the country, cultivating urgently needed talents for local economic and social development?

With these questions in mind, Kateryna Danylova, host from CICG Europe-Asia, joins Abrikulov Farrukh Nabijon Ugli, a student at the Luban Workshop, to step into the classroom and learn more about the Luban Workshop.



How Are Uzbekistan Youth Learning New Vocational Skills at the Luban Workshop

How Are Uzbekistan Youth Learning New Vocational Skills at the Luban Workshop?

https://youtu.be/jM6C0SjNndo