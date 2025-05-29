Jin Jiang Hotels China Region Grants RJJ Hotels Sdn Bhd Licensing Rights to drive Cross-Border Hospitality Collaboration

New Hotel Management Agreement signed with Sanher Investment & Development Co. Ltd. to build the first Metropolo Hotel in Laos

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RJJ Hotels Sdn. Bhd (subsidiary of RIYAZ International Sdn. Bhd.,) a Malaysian-owned hospitality and lifestyle group, has entered into a landmark strategic licensing partnership with Jin Jiang Hotels China Region (Jin Jiang Hotels), the world’s second-largest hotel group. The first Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) was signed recently for a property in Luang Prabang, Laos, marking the inaugural milestone across Southeast Asia for RJJ Hotels Sdn Bhd.



From Left to Right: Yap Lip Seng – CEO RJJ Hotels Sdn. Bhd, Liu Hegeng – General Manager Hotel Department Sanher Investment & Development Co., Ltd, Zhou Ying – Director Sanher Investment & Development Co., Ltd, Amin Sidek – Executive Director RJJ Hotels Sdn. Bhd, Dato’ Seri Shaheen Shah – Managing Director RIYAZ International Sdn. Bhd, Ng Kok Ming – Director NOVAC Hospitality Sdn. Bhd

RJJ has been granted licensing rights to manage and expand five renowned brands under Jin Jiang Hotels across Southeast Asia. RJJ targets to sign around 200 hotel management agreements and to operate over 100 hotels within the next five years across key growth markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos.

Laos Marked as the First Milestone with RJJ Agreement

The first Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) signed in Luang Prabang, Laos, is by Sanher Investment & Development Co. Ltd. The hotel will carry one of Jin Jiang Hotels’ largest and most historic portfolios, The Metropolo, and is scheduled to open in early 2026. Metropolo properties are designed as 4- to 5- star equivalents, typically featuring 100 rooms or more, and are positioned in main cities with strong historical identity. The brand is known for delivering classic luxury while incorporating local cultural elements into its design and guest experience.

“This project reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of Southeast Asia’s tourism sector. We believe the Metropolo brand, under the guidance of RJJ Hotels, will deliver high-quality experiences that reflect the rich heritage of Luang Prabang,” said Liu Hegeng, General Manager, Hotel Department of Sanher Investment & Development Co. Ltd.

Malaysia as Southeast Asia’s Operational Headquarters

Jin Jiang Hotels mark the first large-scale international expansion, with Malaysia, currently serving as ASEAN Chair, selected as the headquarters for RJJ Hotels. In 2024, Malaysia welcomed over 25 million international tourists, and over the next three years, it will host major regional events including the ASEAN Summit, Visit Malaysia 2026, and the Southeast Asian Games, highlighting its role as a strategic hub for hospitality and investment.

“This partnership is a strong signal of confidence in the ASEAN hospitality market. RJJ is well placed to redefine cross-border hotel development by combining our regional management experience and local cultural insight with Jin Jiang Hotels’ sophisticated systems and brand strength,” said Mohammed Amin Mohammed Sidek, Executive Director of RJJ Hotels.

Through this collaboration, RJJ Hotels will manage five hotel brands under the Jin Jiang portfolio:

METROPOLO JINJIANG HOTELS – Upscale 4 & 5-star city hotels

GINCO HOTEL – Luxury 5-star resort

RENJOY HOTEL – Upscale 5-star resort

LAVANDE – Midscale business hotel

JINJIANG INN – Premium economy hotel

These brands are expected to anchor RJJ Hotels’ presence in key urban and leisure destinations, with discussions already underway with owners in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Jakarta, Bali, Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, and Manila.

Investor Conference and Launch Scheduled for August 2025

An investor conference launch event to mark the collaboration between RJJ Hotels and Jin Jiang Hotels is scheduled on 27th August, which will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), bringing together over 400 Chinese and regional investors, offering attendees a first-hand look at the quality of the Jin Jiang Hotel brands and learn of upcoming developments. Developers, hotel owners, suppliers, and investors are invited to attend and explore partnership opportunities. The event will also introduce the Jin Jiang Global Purchasing Platform (GPP) in Southeast Asia. Managed by NOVAC Hospitality Sdn. Bhd., GPP will provide streamlined access to Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E) as well as Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E), offering cost savings, quality consistency, and faster rollouts to support regional expansion.

For more information about RJJ Hotels, please log on to http://www.rjjhotels.com . To express interest or request an invitation to the event, please send an email to enquiry@rjjhotels.com .

Jin Jiang Hotels China Region

Jin Jiang Hotels China Region forms part of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited—a leading hotel group in China. Jin Jiang Hotels oversee the operations and brand development of several of the group’s homegrown brands, including Metropolo, Lavande, and Jinjiang Inn, focusing on the select-service and mid- to upscale segments. As of its latest reporting, Jin Jiang Hotels owns and/or manages over 17,300 hotels with more than 1.64 million guest rooms over 55 countries, serving the high-end, mid-range, and economy markets. Through its network, which includes brands under Radisson Hotel Group, Groupe du Louvre, Plateno Group, and Vienna Hotel Group, the group supports a global loyalty programme exceeding 200 million members. For more information on the company, log onto https://www.jinjianghotels.com.cn/ .

About RJJ Hotels Sdn. Bhd.