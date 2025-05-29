New Release of The Persona5 Series, The Phantom X Confirms Southeast Asia Release Date. Pre-registration Is Now Open

The turn-based JRPG launches on mobile and PC on July 3, 2025.



TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2025 – Following successful launches in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau SARs, Taiwan region, and South Korea in April 2024, Persona5: The Phantom X finally announced the Southeast Asia release date. The highly anticipated title will be available on mobile devices and PC on July 3, 2025, bringing more of the series’ stylish turn-based combat and an entirely new cast of Phantom Thieves.

Developed through a collaboration between Atlus’ P-Studio and Chinese developer Black Wing Games, Persona5: The Phantom X is a mobile-optimised title that transports players back to the world of Persona5, allowing players to control Wonder, a second-year high school student at Kokatsu Academy, whose mundane life takes a dramatic turn after encountering a mysterious owl-like creature named Lufel. As Wonder unravels the truth behind a society losing its desire, players will form a new team of Phantom Thieves and embark on a mission to restore this vital human essence.

As a live-service title, Persona5: The Phantom X promises an ever-evolving adventure. The game features familiar gameplay pillars from the mainline series—including turn-based combat, dungeon crawling, time management, and social bonding—while introducing new systems unique to this entry. Players can take on part-time jobs, join after-school clubs, strengthen their Personas, and develop social stats, all within a vibrant, original narrative. Notably, fan-favourite Persona characters, such as Joker, Ann Takamaki, and Ryuji Sakamoto, will make special appearances via exclusive in-game contracts. New additions to the series include the Velvet Trials, a PvE-focused challenge mode, an expanded Mementos to explore, mini-games, and the ability to form or join Guilds, offering players new avenues for cooperative and competitive play.

Since its regional debut, Persona5: The Phantom X has received acclaim for its engaging story and dynamic new cast, qualities fans have praised as being remarkably in line with the high standards of the original Persona5. This strong reception is no surprise, as the development team includes veteran creators such as the General Producer Kazuhisa Wada, Composer Ryota Kozuka and Character Design Shigenori Soejima.

Pre-registration is now open via the iOS App Store and Google Play, with exclusive milestone-based rewards to be distributed at launch through in-game mail. Current reward tiers include:

50,000 pre-registrations: Free contract draws ×10

100,000 pre-registrations: Free weapon draws ×5

200,000 pre-registrations: Free Outfit for Protagonist

(More milestone rewards to be revealed soon.)

The official website of Persona5: The Phantom X has also launched, offering more information and resources for eager fans. The game launches in Southeast Asia on July 3, 2025 for mobile and PC. For more updates and community engagement, follow our official channels.

