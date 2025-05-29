Ningxia Wuzhong Power Supply: Energy Storage Capacity Surpasses 2 Million Kilowatts

WUZHONG, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 27th, with the successful commissioning of the Houqiao Second Energy Storage Power Station (100,000 kilowatts / 200,000 kilowatt-hours), the total installed energy storage capacity in the Ningxia-Wuzhong power grid reached 2 million kilowatts / 4 million kilowatt-hours. This achievement significantly enhanced the annual green electricity consumption capacity to over 1 billion kilowatt-hours. State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has actively innovated its service mechanisms, propelling the construction of the new power system in the Wuzhong region into a brand-new phase and providing robust momentum for Ningxia’s realization of the “dual carbon” goals.

In recent years, the Wuzhong Power Grid has made continuous advancements in the field of energy storage construction, achieving remarkable results and maintaining a leading position within the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. To date, 16 grid-side energy storage power stations have been connected to the grid in Wuzhong, with a total capacity of 2.05 million kilowatts / 4.1 million kilowatt-hours, accounting for nearly 42.7% of the total independent energy storage capacity of the Ningxia power grid. Both in terms of the number of grid connections and capacity, it leads the region. This leapfrog development is attributed to the abundant wind and solar resources in Wuzhong City, as well as the efficient and coordinated layout between the government and enterprises.

To ensure the safe and efficient grid connection of energy storage power stations, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has implemented an advanced service model characterized by “early intervention and full-chain collaboration.” From risk assessment during the project design phase, through process optimization during the feasibility study stage, and finally joint review at the grid connection acceptance stage, the company has formed a specialized joint service team comprising eight technical specialties. A detailed Gantt chart of grid connection progress has been meticulously drawn up, and list-based management has been implemented. In response to the issue of mismatch between substation interval expansion and energy storage connection timing, the company has pioneered an “emergency transition plan,” which has advanced the grid connection time of some power stations by nearly 10 months compared to the original schedule. Additionally, the company’s control center regularly organizes specialized training sessions on dispatch personnel certification, ensuring standardized operation of energy storage power station dispatching services.

The continuous expansion of energy storage scale has yielded significant ecological and economic benefits. The 2 million kilowatt energy storage power station can annually increase green electricity consumption by 1 billion kilowatt-hours, equivalent to saving approximately 360,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 950,000 tons. It plays a crucial role in constructing an integrated “source-grid-load-storage” system in Wuzhong. Meanwhile, the powerful peak shaving and frequency regulation capabilities of energy storage power stations effectively alleviate peak and off-peak pressures on the power grid, significantly enhancing power supply reliability. Leveraging the intelligent dispatching and control system, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company can monitor more than 270 key data points in real-time, including charging/discharging status, charging/discharging volume, and equipment operation data, presenting them through a customized panoramic interface. This truly realizes “one-screen control” of energy storage operations and provides robust data support for flexible power grid dispatching.

It is anticipated that by 2025, the Wuzhong power grid will add 4 million kilowatts of new energy capacity and 1.16 million kilowatts / 3.02 million kilowatt-hours of new energy storage capacity. State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to optimize its “one-stop” grid connection service, vigorously promote the deep integration of energy storage with clean energy sources such as photovoltaic and wind power, accelerate the pace of “new energy + energy storage” demonstration applications, and contribute significantly to the construction of a new power system centered on new energy in Ningxia.