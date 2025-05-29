State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company: Being the ‘Power Pacemaker’ for Industrial Economy

JINCHANG, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Located in western Gansu, Jinchang City is the largest nickel and cobalt production base in China, once facing dual challenges of resource dependence and ecological pressure. In recent years, it has taken the “strong industry” initiative as the core to promote the upgrading of industrial chains towards high-end, intelligent, and green directions. Focusing on the goal of building a modern city of new-type industrialization, it has transformed and upgraded traditional industries, cultivated and strengthened emerging industries, accelerated the layout of future industries, nurtured and developed new quality productivity, and made every effort to create a provincial-level demonstration zone for new-type industrialization.

Jinchang Power Supply Company focuses on the diversified needs of new industrial economic development and customizes exclusive power supply services. Through an intelligent monitoring system, it real-time monitors enterprises’ power consumption, quickly responds to emergencies, and meets the power demands of high-tech enterprises in Jinchang Economic and Technological Development Zone.

In promoting the accelerated construction of a modern industrial system, Jinchang Power Supply Company actively explores intelligent operation and maintenance technologies, accurately predicts load changes, optimizes dispatching, and helps enterprises improve production efficiency.

The low-rank coal high-efficiency utilization hydrogen production and 500,000-ton high-concentration uric-based compound fertilizer project of Jinchang Energy and Chemical Company has been listed as a key project during the “14th Five-Year Plan” and a major construction project in Gansu Province by the Provincial Party Committee and Government. After completion, the project will annually produce 300,000 tons of synthetic ammonia, 500,000 tons of uric-based compound fertilizer, and 200 million cubic meters of hydrogen, with an expected annual sales revenue of 2.241 billion yuan.

During the project implementation, the main (responsible person) of Jinchang Power Supply Company visited the enterprise to inquire about key information such as production and operation status, power equipment operation, and power demand characteristics. The company gave full play to its professional advantages, optimized the construction plan, formed a special task force led by the Construction Department with multi-department coordination, carefully arranged construction processes, and efficiently completed the commissioning of the interval expansion project for the 110kV Shanghewan Substation energy and chemical project.

To accelerate the construction of high-quality electrowinning nickel, 10,000-ton silicon-carbon negative electrode material, titanium industrial park, and gas island projects, Jinchang Power Supply Company has established a “three-level package and grasp mechanism”: provincial major projects are personally overseen by main, municipal and park industrial chain projects are fully managed by the Marketing Department, and project (whole-process) handling management units oversee each project individually. It has sorted out 7 municipal-level package and supervision projects and 19 county-level package and supervision projects, providing full-process power handling services for projects. In 2024, the company has provided full-process power handling services for 56 key projects.