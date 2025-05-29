Stay a While: Agoda Unveils Asia’s Top “Slow Travel” Destinations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top destinations in Asia to embrace the art of slow travel, with Thailand’s coastal city Rayong emerging as the top choice for travelers looking to hit the brakes and linger longer.

Across nine markets in Asia, Agoda data shows that slow travelers are booking the longest stays in:

Rayong, Thailand Kalegowa, Indonesia Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan Nha Trang, Vietnam Boracay Island, Philippines Taipei, Taiwan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Chennai, India

In Indonesia, Kalegowa, Bali, and Jakarta have emerged as the top destinations for extended stays. Meanwhile, travelers from Indonesia looking to venture abroad spend the most time in Tokyo for a slower-paced travel experience.

Senior Country Director Indonesia at Agoda, Gede Gunawan said, “In a world that often feels rushed, destinations like Kalegowa in South Sulawesi are emerging as top choices among Indonesian travelers seeking a slow travel experience. This travel style has become more than just a trend—it’s a mindset that allows travelers to truly connect with the places they visit. At Agoda, we’re thrilled to support this approach to travel by offering the best deals on accommodation and activities that make it easy to slow down and savor the journey. With so many unique destinations across Asia, there’s no better time to pause, explore, and enjoy every moment.”

With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, Agoda makes it simple to plan a slow travel adventure. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals to start planning a leisurely getaway.