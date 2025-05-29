TIER IV launches autonomous test vehicle development kit

TOKYO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to announce the launch of a starter kit for developing autonomous technologies and vehicles. Featuring a drivable test vehicle, the DTV Kit is designed to lower the barrier to entry in the autonomous driving sector, offering a ready-to-use platform for development and validation. Developed in collaboration with Whale Dynamic , a startup specializing in unmanned delivery vehicles, the kit is compatible with Autoware*, open-source software for autonomous driving championed by TIER IV.

Training to support the development of autonomous driving technologies and vehicles is available through the TIER IV Autoware Partner Program . Developers who complete the program can put their new skills to the test in real-world environments by utilizing the DTV Kit and Web.Auto , TIER IV’s cloud-native DevOps platform. This reduces the time, effort and resources required for vehicle preparation and complex system setup, enabling partners to efficiently build and deploy development and testing environments.

This kit is also ideal for Autoware users seeking hands-on experience operating Autoware with a real vehicle, or validating autonomous driving systems built on Autoware in real-world driving environments.

Key features of the kit include:

Pre-synchronized ECU and sensors , eliminating the need for calibration.

, eliminating the need for calibration. Efficient DevOps with Autoware and Web.Auto , enabling immediate validation of simulation results in real-world conditions.

, enabling immediate validation of simulation results in real-world conditions. Reusable hardware and software , allowing for customized configurations or standalone use.

, allowing for customized configurations or standalone use. Hardware from TIER IV’s Edge.Auto platform , offering a direct path from prototype validation to mass production.

, offering a direct path from prototype validation to mass production. Scalable development environment, supporting modifications to the sensor configuration.

TIER IV is fueling the expansion of the Autoware ecosystem with the launch of this kit and others planned for release. By providing the tools to transition seamlessly from simulation to real-world validation, TIER IV is driving the deployment of autonomous vehicles alongside its growing partner network.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Media contact

pr@tier4.jp