Yeahka Obtains MTL Payment License in U.S., Accelerating Its Globalization Strategy

Yeahka has once again obtained a significant payment license.

HONG KONG, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Yeahka (9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform, has been granted the Money Transmitter License (MTL) by the financial regulatory authorities in Arizona, USA. This marks another important milestone in Yeahka’s journey towards globalization since obtaining the Money Services Business (MSB) license.

Obtaining the MTL license in the United States requires a complex and time-consuming process, involving multiple procedures and rigorous evaluations. Typically, companies must firstly apply for the MSB license as a prerequisite before applying for MTL licenses in individual states to comply with local regulations.

Yeahka’s successful acquisition of the MTL license reflects the recognition of its products, compliance standards, and overall strength by U.S. financial regulators. With both MSB and MTL licenses in place, Yeahka can now offer secure, compliant, and efficient payment services to users, laying the foundation for further expansion in the American market.

Overseas expansion has been a key focus for Yeahka in recent years. Since commencing its overseas market exploration in 2021, Yeahka has prioritized compliance, actively pursuing licenses in various regions, including the MSO in Hong Kong, MPI in Singapore, and MSB in the United States. It has launched services such as local wallets, overseas wallets, credit cards, joint acquiring, foreign exchange, and cross-border remittances, providing secure, convenient, and efficient digital financial services to customers worldwide.

To accelerate market penetration and enhance customer loyalty, Yeahka has strengthened internal synergies while advancing its globalization strategy. This includes diversifying payment channels, efficient service delivery capabilities, and overseas investments, enabling the company to tap into new industries such as automotive, luxuries, beauty, and entertainment. Notable clients include Clinique, Arabica, Bose, and Leica Camera, among others, reflecting a more diversified client base and stronger business resilience.

In 2024, Yeahka’s overseas business experienced rapid growth. According to the latest financial data, the company’s overseas transactions for the year exceeded RMB 1.1 billion, a five-fold increase year-over-year, showcasing its robust market expansion capabilities and customer recognition.