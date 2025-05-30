Energy Storage MoU Signed Between REPT BATTRO and Hyosung Heavy Industries

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 27, 2025, REPT BATTERO and Hyosung Heavy Industries formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, South Korea, focusing on battery energy storage systems. REPT BATTERO will supply 2.5GWh of energy storage products, jointly promoting the application and popularization of energy storage technology in the global market.

Centered on establishing a global strategic framework for energy storage, REPT BATTERO will deliver energy storage cells, modules, and DC containers to Hyosung Heavy Industries, while providing technical support for system design integration and quality control. Hyosung Heavy Industries will assume responsibilities for global marketing, regional localization, and regulatory certification. Through the 2.5GWh supply partnership, both entities seek to progressively establish a dominant position in the global energy storage market, underpinning their commitment to advancing scalable and sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

Woo Tae-hee, the CEO & President of Hyosung Heavy Industries stated, “Hyosung Heavy Industries is dedicated to becoming a global leader in energy solutions, and this collaboration will further solidify our market positions in the energy storage sector. We will closely collaborate with REPT BATTERO to deliver innovative products and services to global customers.”

Feng Ting, the CEO & President of REPT BATTERO remarked, “This signing marks a significant breakthrough in market synergy between Chinese and South Korean energy storage enterprises. As a global leading battery technology supplier, REPT BATTERO’s high-efficiency energy storage batteries complement Hyosung Heavy Industries’ deep expertise in the global power industry. Through deep cooperation, the two sides will provide professional products and services to more overseas customers.”

REPT BATTRO and Hyosung Heavy Industries affirmed their commitment to building upon this strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration in international markets, collectively tackle climate change challenges, and contribute Chinese and Korean insights and solutions to the global energy transition.

About Hyosung Heavy Industries

Hyosung Heavy Industries, founded in 1977, is a leading Korean company recognized for its global competitiveness in high- and ultra-high-voltage power equipment and energy infrastructure.

Hyosung commands the No.1 market share for power transformers in Korea, holds approximately 40% share in the domestic low-voltage motor market, and has accumulated more than KRW 10 trillion in circuit breaker salesboth locally and globally. In Europe, Hyosung leads the 400kV transformer market, especially in Norway with over 80% market share.

With decades of EPC experience and strong system engineering capabilities, Hyosung Heavy Industries supplies high-reliability power systems to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

By addressing global trends toward decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization in the energy sector, the company is positioning itself as a key enabler of sustainable, global energy transformation.